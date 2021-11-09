Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Pepper made his first-class and T20 debuts for Essex in 2018

Essex batter Michael Pepper has agreed a two-year contract extension to run until the end of the 2023 season.

Pepper made 24 first-team appearances in 2021, and was their leading scorer in the T20 Blast with 260 runs.

The 23-year-old also made his highest first-class score of 92 against Durham.

"The coaching staff believe he has enormous potential and can be an Essex regular for years to come if he carries on developing the way he is," said chief executive John Stephenson.