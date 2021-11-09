Ireland opener William Porterfield is dismissed by USA spinner Timil Patel in the World Twenty20 qualifier in Belfast in 2015

Ireland will become the first Full Member nation to tour the United States in a five-match series over the Christmas period.

The first-ever multi-format white-ball series between the men's sides will be held in Florida between 22-30 December.

The series will start with two T20s followed by three one-day encounters.

USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins said the series is "an historic and hugely significant step forward for cricket here in America".

Ireland with host the USA men's team in a reciprocal tour of international matches in the next three years.

The series precedes Ireland's scheduled World Cup Super League Series with the West Indies in January in the Caribbean.

Growing the sport

Higgins added: "USA Cricket is absolutely elated to confirm next month's series' with Cricket Ireland that we have been working on over the past few months as we continue to try and expand the playing opportunities for our national teams.

"We hope that this series helps to showcase the potential in American cricket with it being the first ever home series of international matches against a Full Member.

"This announcement also sends a signal to the international cricket community that cricket in the USA is moving in a very positive direction and that we have aspirations to compete against the best teams in the world on an increasingly regular basis on home soil.

"The journey of Irish cricket to Full Membership of the ICC is something that we have studied and we hope to replicate by 2030. We take inspiration from what Irish cricket has achieved over the past ten years and we are grateful to the leadership of Cricket Ireland for helping to make this tour a reality."

That was close - USA batsman Adil Bhatti takes evasive action from a John Mooney delivery

The Irish U19 squad will accompany the senior squad for a preparation camp and white-ball series against USA U19s ahead of Ireland's participation in the ICC U19 World Cup, hosted by the West Indies in January.

"With a large population of Irish expats and emigrants in the United States, we hope to see a good turn out of support for our squad and look forward to spending time in one of the USA's best cricket facilities," said Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom.

"The progress of USA Cricket has been commendable over recent years, and we hope that not only will this opportunity allow our players to build towards the World Cup Super League Series, but that our involvement may also be a boost for USA Cricket as they work hard to develop the game across the United States."

The series will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, with the T20s on 22 and 23 December followed the by the one-day fixtures on 26, 28 and 30 December.