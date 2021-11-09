Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Samit Patel helped Notts Outlaws win county cricket's T20 Blast in 2017 and 2020

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel has signed to play for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League.

The T20 competition will be played for the second time from 5 December, having been postponed in August.

The 36-year-old, the first English player to take 250 wickets and score 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, played for Dambulla Vikings in 2020.

The Gladiators, who lost to Jaffna Stallions in last year's final, will play Jaffna Kings in their first game.

Before heading for Sri Lanka, Patel will play for Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.