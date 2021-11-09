Last updated on .From the section Cricket

People have to think about what they can and can't say - Moeen Ali

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club racism scandal is "as serious and as relevant" to England's squad as any of their feats, says captain Eoin Morgan.

A report found former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" but the club said it would not discipline anyone.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he was not surprised by the scandal.

Morgan said his squad have "continued to chat" about issues raised by the Rafiq case during the T20 World Cup.

"We definitely don't shelter anything that's going on, particularly things as serious and as relevant to our squad as anything that we've ever done, really," said Morgan, whose side face New Zealand in the semi-finals in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Under Morgan's captaincy, England won the 2019 50-over World Cup and were beaten in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

"We talk about discrimination quite a lot because in our group there is a lot of diversity," he added.

"After winning the 2019 World Cup and becoming a more formidable side with a bigger platform, that has allowed us to feel comfortable enough to continue to tell our different stories.

"We feel comfortable within our own skin to play great cricket on the field but also to be really strong role models."

The scandal has led to the resignation of senior figures at Yorkshire, the club being suspended from hosting international matches and a host of sponsors ending their deals.

Former England international Gary Ballance has since said he was responsible for some of the racist terms directed at Rafiq, adding he "regrets" his actions towards his "best mate in cricket" and did not "believe or understand that it had caused Rafa distress".

Yorkshire's new club chair Lord Patel praised Rafiq for his bravery, adding he "should never have been put through" what he had experienced and that the club had now settled an employment tribunal with the former player.

Patel, a former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) member who was appointed on Friday after the resignation of Roger Hutton, said the investigation was "flawed" and promised "seismic change" at the club.

Yorkshire are investigating a new separate allegation by former academy player Irfan Amjad, who says he was racially abused by a member of staff as a 16-year-old.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) has opened a call for evidence from the elite and grassroots game.

An online survey opens on Tuesday with submissions invited until 21 December.

"With what's going on in Yorkshire, we've continued to chat about things and how it might affect younger generations," said Morgan.

"Being at the forefront of change both on and off the field for us is not always easy. Particularly at the beginning.

"We're at one of those stages right now for Yorkshire. And within the group we talk about seeing the bigger picture down the line and the huge benefits we will see coming into that county."

England's T20 World Cup squad includes Moeen and Adil Rashid, who are both practising Muslims and of Pakistani heritage, and black players Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills, whose tournament was ended early by a thigh injury.

Morgan said his team can inspire young cricketers from all backgrounds to feel they can one day represent England.

"We all want to be able to share our dream that we've dreamt about for so long as kids and have been so looking to live that dream," he said.

"We want young kids to be able to picture that but also picture a pathway to be able to achieve it.

"So the things we do during this World Cup and beyond are very important."