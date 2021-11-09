Eoin Morgan's England beat Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final in 2019

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals, England v New Zealand Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Wednesday, 10 November (14:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England face New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in the first semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan's side topped Group 1, while Kane Williamson's Black Caps finished second in Group 2 of the Super 12s, both winning four matches and losing one.

The winner will face either Pakistan or Australia, who play on Thursday, in Sunday's final in Dubai.

Here are the main talking points and contests to look out for.

How do England replace Roy?

Losing Jason Roy to a torn left calf is a big blow for England and poses two key questions - who opens with the in-form Jos Buttler and who replaces Roy in the side?

Morgan said they have decided who will open but chose not to name the batter.

The most obvious answer is Jonny Bairstow because he opens in one-day cricket, has a fine record as a T20 opener and is strong against pace and spin.

England could otherwise promote Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone or Moeen Ali, who all have plenty of experience batting in the top order in T20s.

"We are blessed with guys who can bat at the top of the order and actually who want to bat at the top of the order," said Morgan.

"If you look around, the highest runs scored, the big-name players, they all want to bat or are batting in the top three in every team.

"And we're lucky that we have guys who queue up and want to bat in that top three, which is great because they want to go head to head with the big-named players in the tournament and big-named bowlers of the opposition."

Buttler has scored the second-most runs, has hit the most sixes and scored a brilliant century against Sri Lanka

In terms of who comes into the starting side, Morgan said it will depend on the surface and conditions. If England replace Roy with another batter, it will most likely be Sam Billings, who could slot in anywhere between four and seven and is excellent against spin.

But England's death bowling is a concern - they conceded 71 runs in the final five overs in defeat by South Africa - so they could bring in one of David Willey, Tom Curran or Reece Topley and promote bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes to number seven.

The powerplay will be key

Whether they bat or bowl first, New Zealand will be hoping fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee can strike in the first six overs to expose an England middle order that has barely been tested in the tournament so far.

Left-armer Boult has the joint second-most wickets in the competition, with 11, although only three of these have come in the powerplay - albeit this proves his value as a death bowler too.

Buttler has hit 240 runs so far, second only to Pakistan captain Babar Azam on 264, and if he is still in after six overs, England could post a massive total or make any chase comfortable.

England will be hoping off-spinner Moeen and seamer Woakes can continue their powerplay dominance.

Woakes has bowled more deliveries in the powerplay than any other bowler in the tournament and conceded just 5.1 runs per over in this phase, while Moeen has bowled more than any other spinner and has taken five wickets at an average of 13, according to CricViz.

Boult is level with Australia's Adam Zampa and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan on 11 wickets, behind only Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, on 16

Can New Zealand score enough runs?

New Zealand's strength is their bowling, with fast bowler Adam Milne backing up Boult and Southee well and spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi keeping things tight, although England will present a stern test to both.

Their batting lacks consistent big hitting, especially with Santner due to come in at seven.

Opener Martin Guptill can dismantle opposition attacks, but 93 of his 176 runs so far came in one brutal knock against Scotland, while Williamson plays a solid anchor role but scores at under a run a ball.

Pakistan's fine bowling attack limited New Zealand to only 134-8 and, against Namibia, the Kiwis needed a stunning late onslaught from Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham to post a par total.

It is, of course, a repeat of the 2019 50-over World Cup final, which England won in dramatic fashion.

"We've played each other a number of times," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. "We've had some really good games in really good series.

"The evolution of the England side and particularly the white-ball sides has been significant over a number of years.

"As a collective, they're playing some really good cricket. We know it's a nice challenge that we're looking forward to."