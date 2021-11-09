Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Keith Bradshaw (right) alongside former ECB chairman Giles Clarke before a day's play between England and India at Lord's in 2011

The cricketing world has paid tribute to former MCC chief executive Keith Bradshaw following his death at the age of 58 after a long illness.

Australian Bradshaw was the first non-Englishman to be appointed to the post at Lord's, where he also served as secretary, between 2006 and 2011.

He was credited with helping develop the pink ball and pioneering the concept of day-night Test cricket.

Bradshaw returned home in 2011 as South Australia Cricket Association CEO.

He held the post for almost a decade until his death, helping redevelop the Adelaide Oval, driving the early stages of both the women's and men's Big Bash Leagues and hosting the first pink-ball Test match between Australia and New Zealand in November 2015.

A minute's silence was held before the Women's Big Bash fixture between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder on Tuesday.

Strikers and Australia bowler Megan Schutt tweeted: external-link "An incredible human being, who shared so much love and kindness to those around him.

"Keith was a once in a lifetime man, he will be missed beyond belief. Thank you for everything."

Sydney Thunder players and coaches observe a minute's silence before their Big Bash match against Adelaide Strikers

The MCC highlighted the "significant legacy" the "popular and personable" Bradshaw left behind following his five years with the club.

"His time was characterised by a spirit of openness as he showed both MCC and Lord's in a fresh light - welcoming and inclusive, with a desire to support and progress the game around the world," a statement said.

Former MCC assistant secretary and now Essex chief executive John Stephenson called Bradshaw "a great man and close friend".

"He was an inspiration to all those around him and had a huge impact on our great game", he tweeted. external-link

Flags were flown at half mast at both Adelaide Oval and Lord's in tribute to the father-of-four.

Bradshaw also played cricket for his native Tasmania, making 25 first-class and nine List A appearances between 1984 and 1988.

He scored more than 1,200 runs including two hundreds, and took 13 wickets.