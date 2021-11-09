Carlos Braithwaite was the Bears' leading wicket-taker in 2021 with 18 at an average of 17.61

Birmingham Bears have re-signed West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite as T20 Blast captain for the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old will be taking part in his second successive T20 campaign for the Bears, after playing in 11 of their 15 games as the 2014 champions reached a first quarter-final in four years.

Brathwaite, who has played T20 around the world for 18 club sides, was with Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

"Carlos gets exactly what we are trying to achieve," said boss Paul Farbrace.

"We want to play brave and entertaining cricket that gets the crowd excited," added the Bears director of cricket. "There's never a dull moment with Carlos, with either bat or ball in his hand. He's a match-winner.

"Since joining earlier this year, Carlos has been a great addition to the dressing room. He is popular with all of the squad. His experience of playing in and winning, some of the biggest short-form tournaments in the world has been invaluable in supporting the development of our young players.

"In making this decision, we as a cricket management team also believe that Carlos taking over as T20 skipper removes some pressure from Will Rhodes as club captain."

Brathwaite remains best known for the four final-over sixes off Ben Stokes that won West Indies the 2016 World T20 final against England in Kolkata.

As captain in 2022, he will be available for all 14 group games and the knockout stages, with Finals Day once again being held on their own ground at Edgbaston.