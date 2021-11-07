Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan toured Australia in 2019, losing both the Test and T20 series

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March and April 2022.

The tour will include three Test matches, three one-day internationals and one T20 international, taking place in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The announcement comes just days before the two countries meet in Dubai in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

"I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja.

"From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series.

"Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.

"Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore."

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, when current Australia head coach Justin Langer was part of the Test squad.

News of the 2022 tour comes just two months after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a government "security alert", before England withdrew their men's and women's teams from series in Pakistan that were due to take place in October.

"Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team," said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

"Pakistan is a formidable opposition with an exceptionally talented team, as evidenced by their dynamic performances in the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"We thank the PCB for their considerable efforts in planning for the tour and look forward to continuing to work closely over the coming months to finalise the necessary operations, logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols.

"The safety and welfare of our players and staff remains our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant agencies to ensure that appropriate and sufficient arrangements are put in place for the tour."