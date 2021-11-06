Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sharjah South Africa 189-2 (20 overs): Van der Dussen 94* (60), Markram 52* (25) England 179-8 (20 overs): Moeen 37 (27), Malan 33 (26); Rabada 3-48 South Africa won by 10 runs Scorecard

England qualified for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup despite an entertaining 10-run defeat by South Africa in Sharjah.

Chasing 190, England needed 14 from the final six balls but Kagiso Rabada began the over with a hat-trick, having Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan caught in the deep.

Although they inflicted a first defeat of the tournament on England, South Africa's failure to limit them to 131 or fewer meant Australia reached the last four at the Proteas' expense.

Significantly, England lost opener Jason Roy to what appeared to be a serious calf injury.

He looked close to tears when forced to retire hurt on 20 and was seen on crutches after the game.

In a game full of wonderful striking, Rassie van der Dussen made a brilliant 94 not out from 60 balls in South Africa's 189-2, sharing an unbroken 103-run stand with Aiden Markram, who scored 52 not out from 25 deliveries.

More to follow.