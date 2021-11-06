Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's World Cup, Abu Dhabi West Indies 157-7 (20 overs): Pollard 44 (31), Lewis 29 (26); Hazlewood 4-39 Australia 161-2 (16.2 overs): Warner 89* (56), Marsh 53 (32) Australia won by eight wickets Scorecard ; Tables

Australia closed in on a semi-final place at the Men's T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket win over already eliminated West Indies in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 158, David Warner made an unbeaten 89 and Mitch Marsh 53 as Australia won with 22 balls left.

West Indies made 157-7 with Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 44 and Josh Hazlewood taking 4-39.

Australia can still be eliminated if South Africa record a large victory over England at 14:00 GMT.

