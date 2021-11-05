Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There's a 'culture that's locked in the past' - former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan

Outgoing Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton says there is no-one at the club he would "personally consider racist".

This is despite allegations being upheld against current employees after an investigation.

Current batter Gary Ballance has admitted using racist terms towards former team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

Hutton quit on Friday after continued criticism of Yorkshire's response to a report's findings of "bullying and racial harassment" towards Rafiq.

Hutton admitted the club had offered Ballance a new three-year contract after the internal investigation found he used racist language.

Ballance has said he "regrets" his language, while the report concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".

Hutton also said some of the further complaints upheld in the investigation were about people still at the club.

After announcing his resignation, Hutton spoke to BBC's sports editor Dan Roan and said he:

Found the culture of the club "locked in the past", with some members of senior management resistant to change

Does not agree with the Yorkshire report's findings that Ballance's use of racist terminology was "banter"

Was unable to challenge the panel's recommendations due to employment law

Felt "very isolated" after the ECB was unable to help carry out the investigation

Understands the South Asian community will have had their trust in Yorkshire "shaken" - but says it can be fixed

Thinks the club should "look forward, not back" in terms of reappointing former chairman Colin Graves

Hopes the "club changes immeasurably" and that this is the "start of a new beginning"

Hutton explained that much of the report had not been made public for legal reasons - however, some leaked details to ESPN on Monday prompted further condemnation of the club, and resulted in Ballance issuing a statement.

On Thursday, ex-Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan denied that he made a racist comment to Asian players.

Further details are expected to emerge at a DCMS hearing on 16 November, which has legal privilege.

"I never personally met anyone at Yorkshire in the 18 months that I was there who I consider a racist," Hutton said.

"I have seen a culture that finds it difficult to accept challenge and change."

'Couldn't take action against Ballance'

Yorkshire's report, released in September, found Rafiq was the "victim of racial harassment and bullying" with seven of the 43 allegations made by the player upheld by an independent panel.

However, ESPN stated that the report concluded that the language used was "friendly and good-natured banter".

Hutton told the BBC that the club were given legal advice that they could not take disciplinary action against Ballance.

"When the club was on notice [about the language used] it carried out its own internal investigation with fresh lawyers," Hutton said.

"Ballance was interviewed and he explained the entire context, which isn't in the public domain.

"Clearly, it would have been politically sensible and expedient to take disciplinary action, but legal advice said that's not what we should do."

The club had completed their internal investigation when they agreed a new contract with Ballance in September.

Asked if he was comfortable handing a contract to a player who had used racist language, Hutton said his alternatives were to resign or sack those who carried out the investigation.

"I didn't resign at that stage because there's five non-executives desperate to make cultural change," he said.

"Whilst from time to time it felt like you might want to resign from a difficult situation, I still believed and hoped I could effect change."

Hutton added he was "pleased" former Yorkshire captain and BBC cricket pundit Vaughan had "decided to make comment" on being named in the report.

"He did not engage with the process, which I think was unfortunate. Ultimately he will have to be judged on his behaviour and the allegations of others," Hutton said.

Vaughan explained in his Telegraph column that "my professional legal advice was that I could not appear before a panel having had just a few hours' notice of such serious claims made against me".

'Game has gone backwards'

Yorkshire's outgoing chairman Hutton "apologised unreservedly" to ex-player Azeem Rafiq

Hutton offered an "unreserved apology" to Rafiq, stating that the club had "consistently failed to give a proper apology".

He believed senior management at Yorkshire did not accept the report's findings and did not show any contrition or desire to change.

And Hutton called on director of cricket Martyn Moxon and chief executive Mark Arthur to resign.

He was also critical of the ECB, saying: "This is a broader issue and a big issue for cricket that the ECB is quite capable of taking hold of."

Hutton said the ECB's statement that it had "repeatedly offered to help" through the investigation "couldn't be further from the truth".

He added: "I have regularly complained about the fact that I haven't had help on this issue."

The ECB said it had to act independently of any club investigations because of its role as regulator across the game.

"The reason why our governance is structured in this manner, is perfectly demonstrated in the way that these issues have played out at Yorkshire," the ECB said.

Hutton added that he did not believe this would be the end of Yorkshire as a major cricket club.

"I do feel the game has gone backwards. It has failed to grasp the opportunity to change, but a light has shone and that must mean that change must now happen," he said.

"I imagine that under all this pressure and scrutiny, what should happen is that the club changes immeasurably and becomes the great county it was before.

"I hope this is the very start of a new beginning."