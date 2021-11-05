Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Irish duo Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award

Ireland coach Ed Joyce believes last month's away series win over Zimbabwe could be crucial for Irish hopes in the upcoming World Cup Qualifier event.

Zimbabwe are hosting this month's event with the top three teams progressing to the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

"Last month's tour served as a great boost in skills, confidence and cohesiveness of the squad," said Joyce.

"The most pleasing aspect was that the series provided so much more than just an acclimatisation opportunity."

Ten teams will compete in two groups of five with the top three in each going through to the Super Six stage, from which the top three go through to the World Cup.

Ireland start against the Netherlands on 21 November with West Indies, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea their other Group A opponents.

Top-five bonus

Group B comprises Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the USA.

As a bonus, the top five teams in the tournament will also qualify for the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship, which is expanding from eight teams to 10.

Ireland will play two warm-up games, starting with Thailand on 16 November and then against Pakistan three days later.

Former Ireland international Ed Joyce has been in charge of the women's team since 2019

Ireland secured an impressive 3-1 series success in Harare and Joyce believes the team is in good shape to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2005.

"I feel we are in a good place with our cricket and preparations for the Qualifier," added the former Ireland batter.

"Our batters were outstanding up against a good Zimbabwean bowling attack but the story of that tour was more than just the batting.

"We'll be looking to continue this momentum going into the Qualifier and the squad we will take to Zimbabwe is being finalised this week.

"It's good to have confirmed two high-quality opponents for warm-up matches just after we arrive, then we are into the tournament proper with a determination to give a positive account of ourselves on the world stage."

Ireland's World Cup Qualifier matches (Group A) - all 11.30 GMT