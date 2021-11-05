Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Vaughan played for Yorkshire from 1993 to 2009

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will not appear on his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday after it was claimed he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club.

He "completely and categorically denies" the claims.

A BBC spokesperson said the organisation "remains in discussions with Michael and his team".

Writing in the Telegraph on Thursday, Vaughan said the report stated he told a group of Asian players, including Rafiq: "Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

Rafiq's complaint has been supported by former Yorkshire player Rana Naved-ul-Hassan, who told ESPN Cricinfo he heard the alleged comment.

"The BBC takes any allegations of racism extremely seriously," a BBC spokesperson said.

"We have made the editorial decision that Michael won't appear as a presenter on 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show on Monday.

"The show focuses on topical discussion around current cricketing matters and given his personal involvement, we need to ensure we maintain the impartiality of the programme."

Vaughan has said he "totally denies any allegation of racism".

The club's handling of the issues raised by Rafiq and the subsequent investigations have been widely criticised.

Yorkshire's investigations began in 2020 after Rafiq claimed "institutional racism" at the club left him close to taking his own life.

After more than a year - and having been asked to do so by MPs - Yorkshire released the findings of an independent report in September, which upheld seven of the 43 allegations made by Rafiq.

However, Yorkshire said no players, coaches or executives would face disciplinary action following the club's own investigation into the report's findings.

ESPN reported on Monday that a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him, but the investigation concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".

Former England international Gary Ballance has since said he was responsible for some of the racist terms directed at Rafiq, adding he "regrets" his actions.

Yorkshire have been suspended from holding England matches and have lost a large number of sponsors.

Rafiq report timeline

2 September 2020: Following an initial interview with Wisden external-link , ESPN Cricinfo publish an article with Rafiq external-link in which he claims "institutional racism" at Yorkshire County Cricket Club left him close to taking his own life.

3 September 2020: Yorkshire say they have launched a "formal investigation" into the claims made by Rafiq and chairman Roger Hutton says the club would be carrying out a "wider review" of their "policies and culture"

5 September 2020: Yorkshire ask an independent law firm to investigate racism allegations against the club by Rafiq.

13 November 2020: Rafiq says he hopes to bring about "meaningful change" after giving his first statement to the inquiry.

15 December 2020: Rafiq files a legal claim against Yorkshire "claiming direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, as well as victimisation and detriment as a result of trying to address racism at the club".

2 February 2021: Yorkshire threaten a lifetime ban for anyone found to have made threats against Rafiq or his family and legal team, after ESPN Cricinfo show them messages sent to Rafiq's legal firm.

17 June 2021: An employment tribunal case between Rafiq and his former club Yorkshire fails to find a resolution. The independent investigation into his racism allegations remains ongoing.

16 August 2021: Yorkshire receive the findings of an independent investigation into the racism allegations and, two days later, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) asks for a copy.

19 August 2021: Yorkshire, yet to release the findings of the report at this stage, admit Rafiq was "the victim of inappropriate behaviour" and offer him their "profound apologies".

Rafiq accuses Yorkshire of downplaying racism by calling him the victim of "inappropriate behaviour".

8 September 2021: MPs tell Yorkshire to publish the findings of the report "immediately".

10 September 2021: Yorkshire release the findings of the report, which says Rafiq was the "victim of racial harassment and bullying" and seven of the 43 allegations made by the player were upheld by an independent panel.

According to Hutton, the report said there was "insufficient evidence to conclude that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is institutionally racist".

Yorkshire released a summary of the panel's report and recommendations, but said the full report could not be released for legal reasons "in relation to privacy law and defamation".

8 October 2021: Yorkshire miss a deadline to send the full report to Rafiq and his legal team after BBC Sport understands an employment judge ordered the club to release it in full by Friday, 8 October.

13 October 2021: Rafiq then receives a heavily redacted version, while the ECB says it is still awaiting the full report.

28 October 2021: Yorkshire says it carried out its own internal investigation after the findings in the report and concluded that "there is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or executives that warrants disciplinary action".

2 November 2021: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee calls on Hutton to appear before it to answer questions about Yorkshire's handling of a report into Rafiq's allegations of racism.

MP Knight, chair of the DCMS select committee, calls on the board of Yorkshire County Cricket Club to resign after a leaked report emerges apparently containing details of the investigation into the treatment of Rafiq.

A story published by ESPN says the report had concluded that a racially offensive term used towards Rafiq was regarded as "banter".

Knight makes his comments after health secretary Javid calls for "heads to roll" at Yorkshire and said if the ECB did not take action "it's not fit for purpose". He further states in a Twitter post that the term allegedly used to describe Rafiq was "not banter".

The ECB announces it will conduct a "full" investigation into the situation.

3 November 2021: The date of the DCMS hearing is scheduled for 16 November and Rafiq is called to give evidence in person, along with senior Yorkshire officials.

Several sponsors, including primary sponsor Emerald Publishing and Yorkshire Tea, end their partnerships with Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Current Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance releases a lengthy statement expressing regret for using a racial slur against former team-mate Rafiq.

4 November 2021: The ECB board suspends Yorkshire from hosting international matches.

Kit supplier Nike ends four-year deal, announced in March 2021.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he was named in the report but "totally denies any allegation of racism".

5 November 2021: Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns over the club's response and apologises "unreservedly" to Rafiq. Two further board members also quit and a fourth will step down in the near future. Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford is appointed as a director and chair of the club.

Former Yorkshire player Rana Naved-ul-Hasan says he heard an alleged racist comment made by Vaughan to a group of Asian players.

BBC says Vaughan will not appear on his 5 Live programme on Monday.