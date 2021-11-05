Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lewis McManus was a fixture in the Hampshire side this season

Hampshire's Lewis McManus has signed a contract extension to stay at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was a regular across all three formats this year as he helped the club reach the T20 Blast semi-finals.

McManus, who made his debut in 2015, has played more than 150 times having come through the club's academy.

"I want to have a long career here at Hampshire and be a part of something special," McManus said.

"I'm really excited about the next couple of years, on a personal level I want to make sure I'm putting in solid performances and contributing to the team to help us win trophies," he added to the Hampshire website.