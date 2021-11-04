Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting England matches as the fallout from the club's reaction to an investigation into racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq continues.

The investigation found former spinner Rafiq had been a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" - but the club said it would take no action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says the ban will last until the club has "clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected".

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance, who has admitted using racist language towards ex-team-mate Rafiq, has been suspended indefinitely from England selection.

Headingley is due to host a men's Test against New Zealand and a men's one-day international against South Africa in 2022.

The suspension on hosting matches includes all "major" matches, including The Hundred. Northern Superchargers played their home matches at Headingley in 2021.

Headingley is also scheduled to host an Ashes Test against Australia in 2023.

More to follow.