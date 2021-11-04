Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Headingley held the third Test between England and India this summer

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting England matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board delivered a devastating rebuke over the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq.

An investigation found former spinner Rafiq had been a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" - but the club said it would take no action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says the ban will last until the club has "clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected".

The ECB board said it is "clear" Yorkshire's handling of the issue is "wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game".

"Given recent events, it is clear there are serious questions regarding the governance and management of YCCC," the board added.

"The club's failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represent a significant breach of its obligations to the game."

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance, who has admitted using racist language towards ex-team-mate Rafiq, has been suspended indefinitely from England selection.

Headingley is due to host a men's Test against New Zealand and a men's one-day international against South Africa in 2022.

Headingley is also scheduled to host an Ashes Test against Australia in 2023.

The fallout from Yorkshire's response to the racism report intensified on Monday when ESPN Cricinfo reported a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him, but the investigation concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".

Kit suppliers Nike and several sponsors have cut ties with the club while a senior MP has called for the Yorkshire board to resign.

