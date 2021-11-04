Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand's Boult (left) and De Grandhomme both played in the World Test Championship final win over India in Southampton in June

Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme have opted out of New Zealand's Test tour of India because of bio-secure bubbles and isolation requirements.

The World Test champions will begin the two-match series in Kanpur on 25 November, with the second Test taking place in Mumbai from 3 December.

"Trent has already spent the best part of 60 days in hard-managed isolation this year, while Colin had been on the road since May until recently returning home from Pakistan," coach Gary Stead said.

New Zealand have named five spinners, including uncapped 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra, in a 15-man squad led by captain Kane Williamson.

Tom Blundell has been named as wicketkeeper following the retirement of BJ Watling.

Boult will feature in New Zealand's Twenty20 squad for a three-match series against India starting on 17 November.

The pace bowler, 32, is currently taking part in the men's T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates and will travel with that squad for the India series.

All-rounder De Grandhomme, 35, has played all three formats for New Zealand but was overlooked for the World Cup squad.

New Zealand Test squad for India: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.