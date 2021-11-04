Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has called an unscheduled board meeting for Friday to discuss the ongoing fallout from Azeem Rafiq's racism allegations.

Sponsors have ended partnerships with Yorkshire this week and a senior MP has called for the board to resign.

An investigation found former spinner Rafiq had been a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at the club.

Yorkshire has previously said it would take no disciplinary action against its employees, players or executives.

That followed Yorkshire's own investigation into the findings of the independent report.

However, the fallout intensified on Monday when it was reported a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him, but the investigation concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".

Rafiq's former team-mate Gary Ballance says he was responsible for some of the offensive terms Rafiq was subjected to.

Julian Knight MP, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, has called on the Yorkshire board to resign.

Senior Yorkshire officials have also been called to attend a DCMS select committee hearing on 16 November.

Rafiq will also give evidence at the hearing.

