ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Duabi Bangladesh 73 all out (15 overs): Shamim 19 (18); Zampa 5-19, Hazlewood 2-8, Starc 2-21 Australia 78-2 (6.2 overs): Finch 40 (20), Warner 18 (14) Australia won by eight wickets Scorecard ; Tables

Australia boosted their chances of qualifying for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of already-eliminated Bangladesh in Dubai.

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 73 and Australia chased the target in 6.2 overs to significantly improve their net run-rate and climb above South Africa into second place in Group 1.

Aaron Finch made 40 and David Warner 18 before Mitchell Marsh pulled for six to win the game with 82 balls to spare.

Adam Zampa took a career-best 5-19.

It was a woeful batting display from Bangladesh but Mitchell Starc exploited the early swing with the left-armer and Josh Hazlewood both taking two wickets.

Australia knew that chasing the target in 8.1 overs would see them overtake South Africa and after three quiet overs, they took 21 off Mustafizur Rahim to propel their chase.

Finch and Warner were bowled by Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam but Justin Langer's side cruised home and capped off an all-round perfect display.

England, who top Group 1, are still not guaranteed a semi-final spot but it would require a huge defeat against South Africa on Saturday for them to not progress.

If South Africa beat England then Australia must beat West Indies to progress to the final four.

Thursday's second game sees defending champions West Indies, who can mathematically still qualify for the last four, face the already-eliminated Sri Lanka from 14:00 GMT in Abu Dhabi.

More to follow.