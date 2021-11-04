Paul van Meekeren took one wicket for the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup

Gloucestershire have signed Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Bristol, having played in the T20 World Cup last month.

He will be the first Dutch player to play for Gloucestershire in their 151-year history and joins after spending part of this year at Durham, where he played in three T20 Blast matches.

He took 14 wickets in seven 50-over matches for Durham this year, including figures of 3-33 against Hampshire.

Van Meekeren, who will be available for all three formats of the game, spent three seasons at Somerset from 2016 and was the first Dutch player to play in the Caribbean Premier League when he helped St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win their maiden title this year.

"Paul brings bags of experience to the club and provides the squad with extra strength in depth, for what will be another intensely competitive season next year," Gloucestershire interim head coach Ian Harvey told the club website.

"As a player with international experience under his belt, we're excited to have Paul onboard and expect him to thrive in front of a packed Bristol County Ground."