Rahul Dravid (right) coached India Under-19s to their 2018 World Cup win over Australia

India have appointed former captain Rahul Dravid as head coach to replace the outgoing Ravi Shastri.

Batting legend Dravid, 48, will take charge in all three formats at the end of the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup, starting with New Zealand's tour of India in November and December.

Former all-rounder Shastri, 59, took over in 2017 and his contract finishes at the end of the T20 World Cup.

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed head coach," said Dravid.

"There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."

The next Men's T20 World Cup is set to take place in Australia in October and November next year, before India host the next Men's 50-over World Cup in 2023.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) announced the news during India's T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Right-hander Dravid is the fourth-highest men's Test run-scorer of all time, with 13,288 runs and 36 centuries in 164 matches at an average of 52.31.

He led India in 25 Tests after Sourav Ganguly was removed as captain in 2005, winning only eight matches, but in 2007 did lead his side to their first series victory in England since 1986.

Dravid also scored 10,889 runs in 344 one-day internationals, with 12 centuries at an average of 39.16.

He was part of the 1999 50-over World Cup-winning side and also kept wicket in 73 ODIs.

Dravid retired from ODIs in 2011, having not been part of the World Cup-winning squad earlier that year, before retiring from Test and domestic cricket in 2012.

He is currently director of cricket operations at India's National Cricket Academy and was head coach for the India Under-19 and India A teams from 2016 to 2019, winning the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

Shastri was first appointed to replace Anil Kumble in 2017, leading India to the semi-finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup and the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June, where they were beaten by New Zealand on both occasions.