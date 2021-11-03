Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Pucovski scored 62 on his Test debut against India in January before having surgery on a shoulder injury

Australia batter Will Pucovski is likely to miss the first Test against England as he recovers from concussion symptoms.

Pucovski took a blow to the head while training with state team Victoria.

The first Ashes Test starts on 8 December in Brisbane.

"In discussions with the medical team and national selectors, it was felt we'd give him a bit more time before he's selected to play for Australia," said Victoria coach Chris Rogers.

"No doubt it's a setback - I'd say now it's unlikely he'll play in the first Test."

Pucovski has a history of concussion problems - experiencing symptoms for the 10th time after suffering his most recent blow, in October.

He was set to return to action for Victoria in their second Sheffield Shield game, which starts on Friday, but that plan looks to have been changed.

"If we do play a third Shield game in mid-November, and there might be a second XI game for Victoria as well, that might prepare him for one of the matches in the middle of the Ashes series," added Rogers.

"That's the best-case scenario at the moment."

Ashes 2021-22 schedule

December

8-12: First Test, Brisbane (00:00 GMT)

16-20: Second Test, Adelaide (d/n) (04:00 GMT)

26-30: Third Test, Melbourne (23:30 GMT, 25-29 Dec)

January

5-9: Fourth Test, Sydney (23:30 GMT, 4-8 Jan)

14-18: Fifth Test, Perth (02:30 GMT)