Igglesden took six Test wickets for England

Former Kent and England seamer Alan Igglesden, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour 22 years ago, has died aged 57.

Igglesden had been receiving end-of-life care after suffering two strokes in 2018 and 2020.

He played in three Tests and four one-day-internationals for England and represented Kent for 12 years.

He was "an inspiration to everyone he encountered", said the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

A PCA statement confirming his death said Igglesden "died peacefully at the age of 57 beside wife Liz, father Trevor and brother Kevin on the morning of 1 November, whilst listening to his favourite musician Van Morrison".

It added: "'Iggy' was a true cricketing giant in Kent, the county where he spent his entire playing career.

"Throughout his journey, Iggy's strength and courage in the face of adversity were nothing short of inspirational.

"Beloved by his students throughout his time in teaching, he went on to father one daughter, Beth, now eight years of age, as he built a family of his own alongside Liz."

Igglesden, born in Farnborough in Kent, took 693 career wickets across first class and List A cricket.

In 1999, one year after making his final appearance for Kent, Igglesden suffered an epileptic fit while playing for minor counties side Berkshire.

An MRI scan revealed a brain tumour and he was forced to retire from professional cricket.

Having managed the condition over several years - and received treatment that helped shrink the size of the tumour - Igglesden was able teach sport in schools.

However, the tumour showed signs of growth in 2009 and again in 2015 and 2016, and the severity of the two strokes made it difficult for Igglesden to speak and walk.

Speaking to the Professional Cricketers' Trust in May, wife Liz said: "None of this is to do with lifestyle, he got a brain tumour even though he never drank, smoked or drove badly.

"He got a brain tumour because he got dealt a rubbish hand, then he had a stroke, then another stroke. We're waiting for lightning to strike twice now because he's been that unlucky."