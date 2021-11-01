T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler's sensational century sets up England win over Sri Lanka

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments167

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sharjah
England 163-4 (20 overs): Buttler 101* (67), Morgan 40 (36), Hasaranga 3-21
Sri Lanka 137 (19 overs): Hasaranga 34 (21), Moeen 2-15, Rashid 2-19
England won by 26 runs
Scorecard

England all but secured their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup as Jos Buttler's sensational century set up a tense 26-run win over Sri Lanka.

Chasing 164 after Buttler's 101 not out, Sri Lanka required just 34 from 20 balls to end England's unbeaten start to the tournament.

But, with England battling the dew and the loss of Tymal Mills to injury, Jason Roy and Sam Billings combined for a fine relay catch on the boundary to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga for 34.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who put on 53 with Hasaranga, was brilliantly run out by a Buttler direct hit in the following over.

The final three wickets fell for three runs in seven balls as Sri Lanka were bowled out 137 in Sharjah.

It sealed England's fourth victory from four games, one more comfortable than looked likely at times in both innings.

Buttler rescued an innings floundering at 35-3, reaching his maiden Twenty20 international hundred with a six off the final ball as England posted 163-4.

They remain top of Group 1 and, while Australia and South Africa could still join them on eight points, it would take an improbable swing of net run-rate for both sides to overtake them.

England meet South Africa in their final group game in Sharjah on Saturday, while Sri Lanka must rely on results going in the favour to have any chance of staying in the competition.

Sensational Buttler stars for England

England fans are used to spectacular things from Buttler in white-ball cricket - just two days ago he scored 71 not out from 32 balls against Australia - but this should go down as one of his greatest innings.

It was the epitome of absorbing pressure, finding rhythm and then exploding in attack - a complete contrast to his brutal, carefree hitting on Saturday.

After 38 balls Buttler had only 35 runs. His fifty, reached in 45 deliveries, was his slowest in T20s for England.

But he then attacked like few in the world can. He hit two sixes in the 15th over, both over long-off, to give impetus to an innings that was going nowhere at 47-3 at the halfway stage.

Buttler shared 112 with captain Eoin Morgan, who overcame his own slow start to make 40 from 36 balls.

In total Buttler hit six sixes, the last a full toss flicked over square leg which took him to three figures.

He became only the fourth man to hit a T20 hundred for England and joined women's captain Heather Knight as the only England players to score centuries in all three formats.

England come through sternest test

So good has England's form been in this World Cup - they swatted aside West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia - that the biggest concerns were whether they have had things too easy.

In this game they were truly tested and still came through, ultimately in convincing fashion.

It was the first time they have batted first in the tournament and, despite Roy and Dawid Malan being bowled for nine and six respectively and Jonny Bairstow falling lbw to Hasaranga for a golden duck, Buttler's brilliance took them to an imposing score.

Other teams in this tournament, notably Australia against England and India against New Zealand, have made slow starts but failed to kick on. Buttler ensured England bucked that trend.

Sri Lanka too were forced to recover from 34-3 and 76-5, but as the wet ball skidded on Hasaranga, in particular, found boundaries easy to come by.

Morgan's plans were complicated by the fact Mills left the field with a thigh injury in the 14th over.

The captain brought Liam Livingstone back for a crucial over - a decision rewarded by the Hasaranga wicket - and England's fielding held firm when needed to remove any doubt over the outcome.

'Exactly what we needed' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "I am incredibly proud of everything we've done tonight. The guys had to fight unbelievably hard.

"Tymal going down asked another questions of ourselves but I thought Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali stepped up unbelievably well to support the other guys with the ball.

"We're delighted with the win and Sri Lanka have pushed us further than we've been pushed so far in this World Cup."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on BBC Test Match Special: "It's exactly what we needed. A few things went against us, when it comes to the dew and Tymal getting injured. It was a great win in the end and another confidence booster."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka: "The back 10 overs have been a concern for us all tournament but a lot of the guys are playing their first World Cup and the experience will benefit them.

"Six months ago we weren't the same side and we've come a long way. I am really happy with the way the boys have been fighting and it will be really good for us in the future."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

167 comments

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 18:12

    Questions were posed about Morgs.

    Even if he hadn't contributed with the bat you saw today why he's essential. Every call was justified. Every bowling change, every field placement paid off. His cricketing brain is worth 30+ runs every game.

    Full credit to SL, had Eng under the pump. Good spin options - if they had a 3rd might have been 20+ fewer Eng runs and a much tighter game. Well done SL.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 18:48

      Locker TV replied:
      99.8% agree although I would have burned an Ali over to complete the Mills one but heck we won anyway.

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:26

    Does anyone else find that screeching woman and bloke stadium announcers so annoying that you have to turn off the sound?

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 18:34

      Richard replied:
      Oh yes

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:10

    👏 Cometh the hour cometh the man - Credit to Morgan, I am really pleased for him and a very good knock under pressure.

    Another thoroughly professional performance from England.

    Wishing Mills a speedy recovery

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 18:28

      AJ replied:
      🔥 Jos Buttler Outstanding!!

  • Comment posted by Swooping Bald Eagles, today at 18:08

    I think it’s fair to say that Jos Butler’s on form.

    • Reply posted by bnc, today at 18:12

      bnc replied:
      Long may it last

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:11

    A masterclass from Buttler, take a bow. Credit to Sri Lanka, a far more stern test than the kangaroos provided. At least this shows that losing the toss is not be all, end all.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:12

    Buttler is the Player of the Tournament so far! a brilliant hundred as it was not easy on those pitches, massive credit to him.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 18:19

    Dare I say this is a very very good England team?

    • Reply posted by Get over it, today at 18:41

      Get over it replied:
      You may dare indeed.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 18:08

    One foot in the semis? Hard fought victory. And at this stage you don't want an easy games. Just fell that england are still a bowler light. But Butler was imperious.

    • Reply posted by SWDC, today at 18:15

      SWDC replied:
      For me I think England should pick another bowler (probably Curran) and leave out Malan.

  • Comment posted by Silly Billy, today at 18:30

    Morgan withdraws Ali (arguably England's best bowler so far) from bowling v Australia, because Finch loves off spin and Woakes, Jordan and Rashid reduce then to 21 for 4. Then he brings him straight back v Sri Lanka and he takes 2 for 15 in 3 overs.

    The players have to deliver, but Morgan must really inspire confidence.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 18:33

      TODS replied:
      shame he never made captain of the test side.

      could’ve been a modern day mike brearley.

  • Comment posted by Inflatable Bee, today at 18:07

    Well played both teams, it was good for England to be tested and thankfully we passed the test.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:05

    When the chips are down and England slipped to 35 - 3 then Outstanding performances from the Skipper Morgan & Buttler! 👏 👏 👏

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:17

      duncan brownley replied:
      Yes that was a superb 4th wicket and sensible batting.

      Then destruction at the end of the innings.

      Happy days.

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 18:06

    Jos you are just brilliant! Thank goodness you bat for us.

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 18:18

    Well played Sri Lanka for taking it so deep. But my, Buttler is on one hell of a roll. 'Imperious' should be his middle name.

  • Comment posted by the masked man, today at 18:12

    And proved you don’t have to win the toss to win the game. Great play by a good team.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:14

      duncan brownley replied:
      As Ravi Bo was saying win the Toss and win the game.

      Yes still had to do the hard work with bat and ball.

  • Comment posted by HarryMorris229, today at 18:07

    Absolute quality from Butler again. Take a bow.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 18:10

    India out, Sri Lanka out, Scotland out, yeah, England keeps on rolling....

    • Reply posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 18:42

      Yorkieboycanada replied:
      I though India could still qualify?

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 18:33

    It's just like one of those invincible teams that emerge from time to time. England look like one of those.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:30

    Just the tougher game England needed and batting first. Buttler brilliant again and good to see Morgan het some runs as more boxes ticked. Wood to come in against SA for Mills.

  • Comment posted by red manc, today at 18:21

    Lousy weather, dark nights, but Jos and Eoin cheer us all up

  • Comment posted by Andy V, today at 18:20

    Terrible that the toss has such an impact in a World Cup

    • Reply posted by Des55, today at 18:23

      Des55 replied:
      Toss players?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC