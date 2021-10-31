Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Allan Lamb played first-class cricket for 22 years between 1973 and1995

Former England batter Allan Lamb has been having treatment for prostate cancer.

The South Africa-born 67-year-old said he had recently completed a month of treatment following his diagnosis.

Lamb made his Test debut for England in 1982 and played at three World Cups, scoring 4,656 runs in 79 Tests during his career.

Announcing his diagnosis on Twitter, he urged other men to "put your egos inside" and get tested.

"I urge all men to go and get their PSA levels checked as prostate cancer so often goes undiagnosed," he said.

"Having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have just completed a month of treatment.

"Put your egos aside - don't be ignorant about your health."