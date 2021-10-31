Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh all-rounder to miss rest of World Cup with hamstring injury
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will miss the rest of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.
Shakib, the top all-rounder in the men's T20I rankings, suffered the injury in the field during Bangladesh's defeat to the West Indies on Friday.
Bangladesh are bottom of Group 1 and facing elimination having lost their opening three matches.
They face South Africa on Tuesday before finishing their campaign against Australia on Thursday.
