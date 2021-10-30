Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi Afghanistan 160-5 (20 overs): Shahzad 45 (33), Zazai 33 (27); Loftie-Eaton 2-21 Namibia 98-9 (20 overs): Wiese 26 (30); Hassan 3-9, Naveen 3-26 Afghanistan won by 62 runs Scorecard.

A dominant display from Afghanistan saw them crush Namibia by 62 runs in the Men's T20 World Cup to boost their semi-final hopes.

Chasing 161 after Afghanistan's imposing effort, Namibia limped to 98-9 from 20 overs.

Opener Craig Williams' departure in the first over set the tone for the rest of the innings as Namibia failed to gain any momentum.

Hamid Hassan, playing his first international T20 since 2016, took a brilliant 3-9 and fellow seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq also shone with 3-26.

Afghanistan, bouncing back from their defeat by Pakistan, continued to buck the trend of the tournament so far by choosing to bat first and back their bowlers to defend a score.

Hard-hitting openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad added 53 for the first wicket before captain Mohammad Nabi (32 not out from 17) and Asghar Afghan (31 from 23), playing his last international match, boosted their total with some useful lower-order runs.

The victory keeps Afghanistan second in the table behind Pakistan, but having played more games than India and New Zealand, who meet at 14:00 GMT.

More to follow.