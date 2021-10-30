T20 World Cup: England thrash Australia as Jos Buttler hits 71 not out

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai
Australia 125 (20 overs): Finch 44 (49); Jordan 3-17, Woakes 2-23
England 126-2 (11.4 overs): Buttler 71* (32)
England won by eight wickets
England outclassed Australia in a memorable eight-wicket victory to close in on a place in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Jos Buttler smashed a brutal 71 not out from just 32 balls as England raced to a target of 126 with 8.4 overs to spare.

Eoin Morgan's side dominated from the outset, reducing Australia - unbeaten in their two previous games - to 21-4 in Dubai.

Chris Woakes removed David Warner and Glenn Maxwell and produced an outstanding one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith for one.

Lower-order hitting and captain Aaron Finch's gritty 49-ball 44 took Australia before they were bowled out for 125 off the final ball. It was never likely to be enough.

Buttler launched five huge sixes as the chase turned into a procession, the England-supporting contingent in the crowd singing and dancing in their seats.

It is Australia's heaviest T20 defeat in terms of balls remaining and maintained England's perfect start to the tournament.

They have three emphatic wins from three games and sit top of Group 1, with the top two progressing to the semi-finals.

England play Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday before finishing the group with a match against South Africa at the same venue next Saturday.

England humiliate oldest rivals

Despite being ranked number one in the T20 rankings, even England would not have expected to have made such a perfect start to the World Cup.

West Indies were bowled out for 55 and Bangladesh swatted aside with ease, but this win, against their oldest rivals, was utterly sensational.

By the end, amid Buttler's extraordinary hitting, it looked as though the teams were playing sports from a different age.

The opener peppered the top tier of the stands en route to a 25-ball fifty which included two sixes in two balls off pace bowler Starc.

After the loss of Jason Roy for 22 and Dawid Malan for eight, Jonny Bairstow joined Buttler for the closing moments. When he launched two sixes of his own, Morgan was shaking his head in disbelief.

England's performance felt remarkably similar to their famous eight-wicket thrashing of Australia at Edgbaston in the semi-finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Continue this form and England could well back up that success and become the first men's side to hold both World Cups at the same time.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:10

    As good a team performance as it gets against another top side, incredible bowling, batting and fielding by England

    • Reply posted by Joseph Ferao, today at 18:17

      Joseph Ferao replied:
      Playing time in the IPL has really helped this England team.

  • Comment posted by YorkshireDagger, today at 18:09

    That is ridiculous! What a demolition. Well done England.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:09

    An astonishing performance from England yet again (especially that majestic innings from Buttler), made even better that Steve Smith and David Warner got humiliated too. Right now, England and Pakistan are really in a league of their own.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 18:15

      cjb replied:
      Engurland are in a league of their own. End of. And I’m Scottish !!

      It’s 1 sport where I actually don’t grudge them the win, “most” (not all) come over as decent guys.

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 18:08

    Dear Australia, you aren't very good

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 18:16

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      I don't really rate them in the top four as a 'team'. They have incredible players and when most of them have a good game, they win, but it doesn't feel like they're an impenetrable unit like England can at their best.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 18:12

    🤣 Oh dear Aussies. What happened to "smashing" us?

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:12

    Well, that was pretty emphatic. Not sure how you bowl to Jos Buttler when he’s in that kind of mood, you just have to stand back and admire that kind of ball striking.

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, today at 18:14

    Being Halloween, I wanted to watch some horrifying. I thought about Saw or Friday 13th but settled with the Australian batting..

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 18:24

      ET replied:
      You should have hung around for the bowling. A serious horror show. Plus Zampa bowling pies as usual.

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 18:21

    Outstanding performance by England today.
    Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, were brilliant in the opening phase of the game. Brilliant control. As for Josh it is incredible how good he is at striking the ball. Another fantastic performance by team without Ben stokes.. Finally is always good too see the Aussies beaten. On to the next game on Monday

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:12

    Just about the perfect game from this awesome England team.

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 18:18

    Doesnt get better than that.......rejoice.....the two cheats got 1 each to add the icing ..............well done chaps

  • Comment posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 18:18

    People forget 3 starters in Stokes, Archer and Woods are not available. England are playing great positive cricket and will be hard to beat however there are fine margins and a few wickets or few costly overs can swing the tide but right now a Pakistan v England final would be a worthy finale

    • Reply posted by tv samsung bbci, today at 18:20

      tv samsung bbci replied:
      Stokes wouldn't start in this team!

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:14

    There are some people who still think Aus are any good

    They might be 2nd in this side of the draw

    But they aren't close to Pakistan, India, NZ and Eng at this version of white ball cricket

    And they ought to be - they have huge experience compared to most and get paid a lot to play in the IPL

    Can Morgan really make that much difference as a captain - I'd have to say mostly yes

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:13

    Superb Power Play bowling and performance by the lads in the field as well starting the restriction on the Aussies.

    Think they were shell shocked and not for the Skipper Finch may have been in more of a mess.

    Superb batting display too and see off in style was good listening.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:12

    I hope England buy Australia breakfast after that.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 18:11

    Can't wait to hear from all the Aussie supporters who said they would smash us! And Isa Guha "The butler did it" comment was superb

  • Comment posted by the masked man, today at 18:21

    Did Australia play today?
    The batters didn’t
    The bowlers didn’t
    And the fielders were mediocre at best.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 18:30

      Locker TV replied:
      Don’t think it was they were that bad, just England didn’t let them play in ant department; good on them!

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 18:19

    Is this the same Jos Buttler that all the clever lads on here were saying was rubbish a fortnight ago?

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 18:22

      ET replied:
      Indeed. Not sure whose yardstick you’re using to measure clever though. Clueless, more like.

  • Comment posted by Menace, today at 18:21

    Good ro see the England boys give the Aussie Convicts a good thrashing.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:11

    I hate to be a bandwagon jumper but Chris Woakes has today shown England the way to win the Ashes. He must be picked and given the new ball in Australia, as he is a new ball bowler (who never gets it under Root and Silverwood). He is a world class bowler now at 32 and deserves selection ahead of Broad or Robinson. This should be an obvious decision for the England management.

    • Reply posted by Navers, today at 18:15

      Navers replied:
      I'm a Bear, and I remain incredibly biased towards Woakes. He is ESSENTIAL to this England team in all three formats. He has to be in the same breath of importance as Stokes.

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 18:08

    That'll do

