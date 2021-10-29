Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai: Afghanistan 147-6 (20 overs): Nabi 35* (32), Gulbadin 35* (25); Imad 2-25 Pakistan 148-5 (19 overs): Babar 51 (47), Fakhar 30 (25), Asif 25 (7); Rashid 2-26 Pakistan won by five wickets Scorecard . Tables

Pakistan are on the brink of the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup after a thrilling five-wicket win against Afghanistan in Dubai.

In an enthralling match, Pakistan were cruising in a chase of 148 until captain Babar Azam was bowled by Rashid Khan for 51.

Shoaib Malik was caught behind in the next over but, with 24 needed from the last 12 balls, Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the 19th to seal success with six balls to spare.

Asif finished with a stunning 25 not out from seven balls, sending a vocal crowd wild in the closing moments.

Afghanistan, who played their part in the thriller, were hauled to 147-6 by a battling unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 71 between Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib, who both made 35 not out.

They were 76-6 after a high-octane start where Pakistan's bowlers, and Afghanistan's attacking approach, created an electric atmosphere.

Pakistan, undoubtedly one of the tournament favourites, are top of Group 2 with three wins from three games.

The other teams in the group, including India and New Zealand, have games in hand, but Pakistan play Namibia and Scotland - the two lowest-ranked teams left in the tournament - in their remaining games.

Asif Ali - 'remember the name'

Asif has hit seven sixes from 19 balls faced in this tournament

Friday was the day this tournament truly came alive. There had been standout moments without thrilling finales, but first West Indies beat Bangladesh on the final ball and then Asif brought bedlam to Dubai.

When Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Malik and conceded only two runs in the 18th over, Afghanistan - from nowhere - were arguably favourites.

Asif, who also took Pakistan to victory with 27 not out against New Zealand in their last game, had faced one delivery but launched the first ball of the penultimate over, bowled by Karim Janat, over long-off into the stands.

Janat nailed two yorkers in the next three balls but Asif followed the first with a six over mid-wicket and the second with another over long-on.

That brought the equation to 12 runs needed from eight balls - still no certainty.

Asif's clean, devastating hitting continued as he hammered the next two balls over the off-side to win the match in sensational style.

It was a finish reminiscent of the last World T20 final when Ben Stokes was hit for four consecutive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite in West Indies' win and the England all-rounder tweeted the famous commentary line from that game following Asif's heroics...

Babar and Rashid provide memorable battle

Even before the finale this match provided memorable moments.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid and Pakistan's Babar, two of the world's best T20 players, played out a gripping battle in the chase - the crowd cheering both of their names.

Rashid was held back until the 11th over but in the head-to-head Babar overturned an lbw decision on 36 and was dropped on 50 by Naveen diving at backward point.

Rashid Khan is third in the men's T20 bowling rankings and Babar second in the batting rankings

Babar looked to have won the battle until he was bowled by a googly - the last ball of Rashid's spell.

It was a fine contest in a game which also saw Pakistan's bowling excite again. Haris Rauf (1-37) hit 95mph and Shaheen Afridi (1-22) 94mph in an electric opening which once again showed Pakistan are serious contenders.

'Pakistan look like a side that have it all' - what they said

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi: "We didn't start really well - the total on the board was decent but maybe not enough. We did manage to take the game deep. There are many positives to take from this. We fought to the end and it's given me more motivation to win games."

Player of the match Asif Ali: "The boundary was small from this end so I told my partner I'd go for it this over. I look at the situation and what it demands and which bowler has overs remaining, and the field setting. I told Shoaib that Naveen was bowling well, and from this end I could even score 25 in an over. So I planned for it."

Stuart Law, former Australia batter and West Indies coach on BBC Test Match Special: "Pakistan look like a side that have it all and that'll make international teams worry. When things click for them, they can beat anyone. They're so committed and with so much raw talent. They're definitely the team to watch in this tournament."