ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sharjah West Indies 142-7 (20 overs): Pooran 40 (22), Chase 39 (46); Shoriful 2-20, Mahedi 2-27 Bangladesh 139-5 (20 overs): Das 44 (43), Mahmudullah 31* (24) West Indies won by three runs Scorecard ; Tables

Defending champions West Indies kept their Men's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive with a tense three-run win over Bangladesh in Sharjah.

Chasing 143 to win, Bangladesh needed 13 from the final over and worked that down to four from the final ball.

Captain Mahmudullah missed though and Bangladesh suffered a third straight loss to be all-but eliminated.

Earlier West Indies limped to 48-3 from 10 overs before making 142-7 thanks to Nicholas Pooran's 40.

Bangladesh could still make the last four if one of England or Australia, who meet at 15:00 BST on Saturday, win all five of their group games, and then other results leave the other five teams all on four points.

Net run-rate would then decide the second semi-finalist, but with Bangladesh's currently -1.069 it is extremely unlikely they'll be able to progress.

Friday's other game sees Pakistan face Afghanistan in Group 2 in Dubai from 15:00.

How the final over unfolded

19.1 overs: Afif Hossain scoops Andre Russell for two to leave 11 required from five balls.

19.2 overs: Afif misses but they scamper a bye through to Pooran to leave 10 needed from four.

19.3 overs: Russell nails his yorker but Mahmudullah digs it out to mid-on and they scamper two. Bangladesh need eight from three balls.

19.4 overs: Mahmudullah flicks to deep square leg but substitute fielder Andre Fletcher drops the chance and Bangladesh pick up two more. Six from two required.

19.5 overs: Mahmudullah digs out a yorker and a misfield allows them to get two more to leave four needed from the final ball.

20 overs: Mahmudullah attempts to slog to the leg-side but misses and Pooran cleanly gathers behind the stumps.

