Rahmanullah Gurbaz made his T20 debut for Afghanistan at the age of 17

Leicestershire have signed Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their 2022 T20 Blast campaign.

The 19-year-old is at the men's T20 World Cup, where he hit a 37-ball 46 in their victory over Scotland on Monday.

Gurbaz, also a capable wicketkeeper, has scored 492 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 35.14.

"He is one of the most exciting young players in the modern game, his 360-degree clean power hitting ability is to be marvelled at," said Paul Nixon.

The Leicestershire head coach added: "He has a class and a raw power fused into his game and it creates match-winning abilities."

Gurbaz will play professional cricket in England for the first time, and joins fellow Afghanistan international Naveen Ul-Haq in joining the Foxes.

"Naveen spoke so highly of the club and I was desperate to be part of that and show the fans what I can do," he said.