ICC Men's T20 World Cup Venue: United Arab Emirates Dates: 17 October - 14 November Coverage: Commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights of every game from 23 October on BBC Sport website and app

The Men's T20 World Cup is in full swing.

We've seen stars deliver and unknown names thrust themselves into the spotlight.

We asked you to choose your World Cup dream team. More than 30,000 of you voted - and this is the team you picked.

1. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - picked by 56% of readers

T20s: 63; Runs: 2,281; Average: 47.52; Strike-rate: 130.34

A solid start. The Pakistan captain and opener has been in tremendous form in 2021, with only team-mate Mohammad Rizwan scoring more T20 international runs this year. Expect classical shots and a well-paced innings.

2. Jos Buttler (England, wk) - 76%

T20s: 84; Runs: 1,913; Average: 31.88; Strike-rate: 138.82; Dismissals: 46

The most-picked player. Although some of you wanted Buttler in the middle order as a finisher, he was comfortably the second most popular opener after Babar so slots in at the top.

3. Virat Kohli (India) - 76%

T20s: 91; Runs: 3,216; Average: 52.72; Strike-rate: 138.56

The run machine. Just look at that average! Kohli tends to open the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League but comes in at three for India and that is where you want him too. He was the most popular player at three and four by some distance.

4. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 53%

T20s: 73; Runs: 1,798; Average: 31.54; Strike-rate: 157.58; Wickets: 32; Average: 26.09; Economy: 7.45

The Big Show. On his day Maxwell is as destructive as they come with the bat, and his off-spin is a handy option too. Although his most popular position was five, he received more votes at four than any player other than Kohli.

5. Liam Livingstone (England) - 41%

T20s: 10; Runs: 207; Average: 29.57; Strike-rate: 165.60

Livingstone has only burst on to the England scene this year, but his dynamite hitting has earned him a place in your team. Looking at that strike-rate, you can see why. He's also more than capable with the ball.

6. Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 49%

T20s: 90; Runs: 1,410; Average: 24.31; Strike-rate: 136.49; Wickets: 38; Average: 27.73; Economy: 8.45

Mr Experienced. The West Indies captain has played more than 500 games in the format across the world and brings plenty of know-how to your team. He is dangerous with the bat, canny with the ball and an excellent fielder. Pollard's most popular position was seven, but we've moved him up one slot because Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who got the most votes at six, wasn't among the top 11 players overall.

7. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 74%

T20s: 52; Wickets: 99; Average: 12.21; Economy: 6.18

Where do you start with the leg-spinner? Rashid is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals despite being only 23 and seems destined to set a record that will take some beating. His variations, skiddy trajectory and relentless accuracy make him one of the most difficult bowlers on the planet to score off.

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 45%

T20s: 42; Wickets: 53; Average: 21.60; Economy: 7.24

Every side wants a left-arm option. Lethal with the new and old ball alike, Starc will either get you with his swing or his toe-crunching yorkers.

9. Pat Cummins (Australia) - 42%

T20s: 31; Wickets: 38; Average: 20.52; Economy: 6.84

The surprise choice perhaps. Cummins isn't someone who immediately springs to mind in T20 cricket - he is 64th in the bowing rankings - but his ability to bowl with pace, mix up his length and keep it tight has earned him a spot in your stellar team.

10. Adil Rashid (England) - 57%

T20s: 64; Wickets: 69; Average: 23.43; Economy: 7.43

Eoin Morgan's go-to man. If England need a wicket Rashid is often the bowler his captain turns to - and you want the option of doing the same. Two leg-spinners in the same team - what's not to like...?

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 73%

T20s: 51; Wickets: 59; Average: 20.62; Economy: 6.68

Pace bowler Bumrah was always going to make the cut, wasn't he? His unorthodox action makes him difficult to face and his yorkers are just perfect. He can bowl at the top of the innings, at the death and, perhaps crucially, offers a wicket-taking threat in the middle overs.

Who missed out?

In truth, the voting was clear: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (38%), South Africa opener Quinton de Kock (29%) and New Zealand batter Kane Williamson (28%) came closest to breaking into your team.

It's clear that you don't think much of the official rankings either.

England's Dawid Malan, the world's number one batter, South Africa left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the two leading bowlers in the world, and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, the top-ranked all-rounder, all miss out.

Shakib Al Hasan (27%), Eoin Morgan (26%), Shaheen Afridi (22%), Dawid Malan (22%), Trent Boult (20%), KL Rahul (18%), Rohit Sharma (18%), Chris Gayle (18%), Mohammad Nabi (18%), Shadab Khan (18%), Tim Southee (17%), Aaron Finch (16%), Jonny Bairstow (16%), Kagiso Rabada (15%), Jason Roy (15%), Devon Conway (14%), Mohammad Rizwan (13%), Wanindu Hasaranga (13%), David Warner (7%), Ashton Agar (6%), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (6%), Adam Zampa (6%), Tabraiz Shamsi (5%), Mustafizur Rahman (5%), Haris Rauf (3%).

Statistics correct as of 27 October.

Changed your mind? Not picked your team yet? You can still select an XI, but your votes will not count towards the results.