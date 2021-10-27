T20 World Cup: Scotland beaten by Namibia at T20 World Cup

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi
Scotland 109-8 (20 overs): Leask 44 (27), Greaves 25 (31); Trumpelmann 3-17
Namibia 115-6 (19.1 overs): Smit 32* (22)
Namibia won by four wickets
Namibia held their nerve to beat Scotland by four wickets in the final over at the Men's T20 World Cup.

Namibia, who like Scotland are competing at this stage of a T20 World Cup for the first time, stuttered in their chase of 110 but sneaked home with five balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

They were 67-4 at one stage and their scoring ground to a halt as two more wickets fell late on, but JJ Smit hit an unbeaten 32 from 23 balls, sealing victory with a six over point.

Scotland were left ruing a horror start as they limped to 109-8, largely thanks to Michael Leask's 27-ball 44.

George Munsey played on to the first ball of the match and Scotland were 2-3 when Ruben Trumpelmann took two more wickets in the opening over.

Humbled by Afghanistan in their opening game of the Super 12s, Scotland face New Zealand, India and Pakistan in their remaining Group 2 fixtures.

Namibia had never won a World Cup match before this tournament but can now add this triumph to their historic victories against the Netherlands and Ireland which took them through the qualifying round.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Smithers, today at 18:47

    Only 3 matches of any consequence in this group and Pakistan have already won 2 of them.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:45

    It's not the winning that matters, it's the taking part. Well done Scotland. They're doing their country proud

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 18:44

    Oooh Gosh ! and the big boys in the group yet to play Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 18:40

    Scotland and Cricket.

    They go together like Boris Johnson and Honesty.

    • Reply posted by Bergen, today at 18:43

      Bergen replied:
      Show mum wot u wroted

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:38

    Scotland can’t beat Namibia so they won’t get any points in this super 12 World Cup! They’ll get thrashed by the other teams in the group now!

    • Reply posted by Bergen, today at 18:41

      Bergen replied:
      Well spotted there Willie...are you an expert ?

  • Comment posted by jack, today at 18:38

    Macleod needs to be dropped. He’s brought his dismal form in the Kent premier league of 4 ducks to the world cup and managed to continue it with another 2 at the world cup.

  • Comment posted by BazOfTheBoleyn, today at 18:38

    That first over. LOL.

    • Reply posted by Bergen, today at 18:42

      Bergen replied:
      Loyal Orange lodge ? don't think that is appropriate...unless you mean that kiddie laughing thing ?

  • Comment posted by Swigbert, today at 18:38

    Scotland are as good at cricket as they are at football I see. I’ll remember that start for a long time 😂

    • Reply posted by Mac, today at 18:42

      Mac replied:
      Saddo

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:37

    Hahahahahahahaha.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 18:44

      Ian replied:
      Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho.

  • Comment posted by Bergen, today at 18:34

    I firmly believe we could hammer Narnia...mon then

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:34

    That match really hit the spot. Proper belly-laughs.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 18:32

    Glad to see a poor, developing country get into cricket and push Namibia close. Good progress! 👍

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 18:48

      Desi786 replied:
      well...they will bounce back from this, against the big boys. Scotland stay strong.

  • Comment posted by Menace, today at 18:31

    That was a good game, very close, bit unlucky Scotland.

