Former Australia batsman Stuart Law coached Sri Lanka and West Indies before moving to Lord's

Middlesex have sacked head coach Stuart Law after almost three years in charge.

Law joined the club in January 2019 and had a year left to run on his contract at the club, who will start a fifth season in Division Two next year.

His departure comes after a review of performances over the past three years by Middlesex's cricket committee.

"Our on-field performances have not been up to the standards we require," Middlesex chief executive Andrew Cornish told the club website.

Alan Coleman has been appointed interim head coach to oversee winter training when players return in November.

Middlesex finished third from bottom of the County Championship's second tier in former Australia batsman Law's first season in charge, with the club registering only three wins in 14 games.

In the Covid-19 affected 2020 campaign Middlesex were third in their group in the Bob Willis Trophy with two wins from five matches, while this year they finished the Championship campaign in Division Three.

The club finished second from bottom in their groups in both the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast this season, and have not made the knockout stages of either competition since 2019.

"We would like to thank Stuart for his efforts across three seasons as head coach of Middlesex. His passion and dedication to the role have and never will be questioned," added Cornish.

"The review and the outcomes resulting from it have not been taken lightly, and the cricket committee will be actively involved in the search for a replacement head coach.

"I give my assurance to all members and supporters that we have ambitions to be a club that is competitive in all competitions, and with the talented young home-grown side that has been developed here at Middlesex, I have no doubts that this can be achieved."