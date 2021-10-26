T20 World Cup: England thrash Bangladesh for second win in Super 12s
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi:
|Bangladesh 124-9 (20 overs): Mills 3-27, Livingstone 2-15, Moeen 2-18
|England 126-2 (14.1 overs): Roy 61 (38), Malan 28* (25)
|England won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
England continued their perfect start at the Men's T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.
After bowling West Indies out for 55 in their opening win, England restricted Bangladesh to 124-9 in another fine performance in the field.
Moeen Ali took two wickets in two balls in the third over, Tymal Mills claimed 3-27 and Liam Livingstone 2-15, while there was also a run-out and a fine diving catch from Adil Rashid.
Jason Roy then crashed 61 from 38 balls and Dawid Malan 28 not out as England raced to their target with 35 balls to spare.
Eoin Morgan's side sit top of Group 1 after two games in the Super 12s with a maximum four points.
Their next match is against Australia in Dubai on Saturday at 15:00 BST.
More to follow
- The 100 Billion Bottle Problem: Is Coca-Cola's pledge to tackle plastic waste on track?
- Frankie Boyle's New World Order: The comedian's bold and outrageous way to make sense of the world we live in
One game at a time
But every 3 games Morgan does something that is not just left field it's "hey cricketing gods - I know better than you and I'm running the show"
In which world with proven death bowler Jordan with 2 spare overs do you choose to bowl Rashid (1 or 2 long hops which are often wicket takers an over) in over 19
I assume it's to make the other good T20 captains think he's nuts