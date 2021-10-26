T20 World Cup: England thrash Bangladesh for second win in Super 12s

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi:
Bangladesh 124-9 (20 overs): Mills 3-27, Livingstone 2-15, Moeen 2-18
England 126-2 (14.1 overs): Roy 61 (38), Malan 28* (25)
England won by eight wickets
England continued their perfect start at the Men's T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

After bowling West Indies out for 55 in their opening win, England restricted Bangladesh to 124-9 in another fine performance in the field.

Moeen Ali took two wickets in two balls in the third over, Tymal Mills claimed 3-27 and Liam Livingstone 2-15, while there was also a run-out and a fine diving catch from Adil Rashid.

Jason Roy then crashed 61 from 38 balls and Dawid Malan 28 not out as England raced to their target with 35 balls to spare.

Eoin Morgan's side sit top of Group 1 after two games in the Super 12s with a maximum four points.

Their next match is against Australia in Dubai on Saturday at 15:00 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 14:16

    A bit too early to start with all that hyperbole

    One game at a time

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 14:16

    Another smashing performance. England and Pakistan look the real deal in their respective groups.

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 14:15

    Very efficient and controlled win. The soundtrack of the game confirmed England's success, the hysterical roar of the Tigers' partisans in the first innings replaced by a docile, subdued whimper in the second.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:15

    Roy, Moeen and Mills stand out Performance and that catch from Rashid brilliant..

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:14

    Nice efficient win

    But every 3 games Morgan does something that is not just left field it's "hey cricketing gods - I know better than you and I'm running the show"

    In which world with proven death bowler Jordan with 2 spare overs do you choose to bowl Rashid (1 or 2 long hops which are often wicket takers an over) in over 19

    I assume it's to make the other good T20 captains think he's nuts

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:14

    England & Pakistan are the best sides of this Tournament so far! another top class performance from England today, Well Played.

  • Comment posted by rx2315, today at 14:13

    Straight forward win but even Scotland beat them. 2 more points on the board though.

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 14:13

    England are looking very strong and I can see them winning the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:12

    Absolute shellacking, to be fair. Total control rom over 2 really

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 14:11

    What can say but keep on rolling, well played England who is next

    • Reply posted by Mr Interlocketor, today at 14:14

      Mr Interlocketor replied:
      Australia....

