ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi: Bangladesh 124-9 (20 overs): Mills 3-27, Livingstone 2-15, Moeen 2-18 England 126-2 (14.1 overs): Roy 61 (38), Malan 28* (25) England won by eight wickets Scorecard

England continued their perfect start at the Men's T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

After bowling West Indies out for 55 in their opening win, England restricted Bangladesh to 124-9 in another fine performance in the field.

Moeen Ali took two wickets in two balls in the third over, Tymal Mills claimed 3-27 and Liam Livingstone 2-15, while there was also a run-out and a fine diving catch from Adil Rashid.

Jason Roy then crashed 61 from 38 balls and Dawid Malan 28 not out as England raced to their target with 35 balls to spare.

Eoin Morgan's side sit top of Group 1 after two games in the Super 12s with a maximum four points.

Their next match is against Australia in Dubai on Saturday at 15:00 BST.

More to follow