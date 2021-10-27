T20 World Cup: England thrash Bangladesh for second win in Super 12s

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh 124-9 (20 overs): Mills 3-27, Livingstone 2-15, Moeen 2-18
England 126-2 (14.1 overs): Roy 61 (38), Malan 28* (25)
England won by eight wickets
England continued their perfect start at the Men's T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

After bowling West Indies out for 55 in their opening win, England restricted Bangladesh to 124-9 in another fine performance in the field.

Moeen Ali took two wickets in two balls in the third over, Tymal Mills claimed 3-27 and Liam Livingstone 2-15, while there was also a fine diving catch from Adil Rashid and a run-out.

Jason Roy then crashed 61 from 38 balls and Dawid Malan made a measured 28 not out as England raced to their target with 35 balls to spare.

Eoin Morgan's side sit top of Group 1 after two games in the Super 12s.

Their next match is against Australia in Dubai on Saturday at 15:00 BST.

England's strong start continues

This may not have been as destructive or eye-catching as England's six-wicket win over West Indies but it was almost as impressive.

Bangladesh, who came through the first round of the tournament to reach the Super 12, have the players, particularly their spinners, to pose problems to bigger sides. England swatted them aside with ease.

Again it was a victory built on strong bowling performance, a good sign for England's hopes given it is supposedly their weaker suit.

Off-spinner Moeen, handed the new ball again, responded by removing openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim with consecutive balls, Das top-edging to deep square leg and Naim tamely finding mid-on.

Chris Woakes, who took an immaculate 1-12 from four overs, collected the key wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid diving to take the ball dropping over his shoulder at short fine leg.

Bangladesh were 26-3 in the sixth over and from there England continued to take regular wickets, the tactical moves made by captain Eoin Morgan working perfectly.

Part-time spinner Liam Livingstone trapped Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 29, lbw on review in his first over and also had captain Mahmudullah taken at backward point for a stodgy 19 from 24 balls.

Tymal Mills took three lower-order wickets with his mix of pace and slower balls, including two off the final two deliveries of the innings.

Roy dominates as Malan cruises

Bangladesh's total was never likely to be enough, a view only strengthened when Roy cracked the first ball of the chase for four.

Even with the loss of Jos Buttler, caught at long-off for a run-a-ball 18, Roy powered England to 63-1 at the end of the seventh over and the Bangladesh fielders' body language was already that of a beaten side.

Roy, winning his 50th cap, hit powerful shots down the ground and inventive scoops in reaching a 33-ball fifty, before he found third man with a ramp off Shoriful Islam with 13 runs needed.

Pushed down the order and not needed against West Indies, Malan came out in his usual position of number three.

His place is the most debated in the England side and, while there was almost no pressure on him, his fluent innings was at least useful time in the middle.

Harder tests will come for England, but Morgan could not have asked for much more after two near flawless performances in two games.

'A very special match for us' - reaction

England captain Eoin Morgan: "Our bowlers have started the tournament really well. It's a huge compliment to how far our white-ball cricket has come along.

"It's nice for Jason and Dawid to get some time at the wicket. Jason is so imposing and when you play like that on slow wickets, it makes it difficult to set fields."

Player of the match Jason Roy: "That was a very special match for us. We had to back up our last performance against West Indies and we had to come out firing. A lot of credit goes to our bowlers."

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah: "We are very disappointed with the way we batted especially. It was a very good wicket to bat on but we didn't make any partnership in the middle."

174 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:35

    Moeen Ali is having an Excellent tournament, Well Played Sir 👏

    • Reply posted by bill40, today at 14:37

      bill40 replied:
      Sir Moeen does have a good ring to it, are you reading Your Majesty?

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 14:54

    Chris Woakes was superb once again. And to think England used to pick Sam and Tom Curran before him in this format. Madness. I bet they still drop him for the first Ashes Test as well. One day the penny will drop: England are a better team with Woakes in it, as he is an 8 out of 10 player every match. Can anyone remember when he last had a bad game for England?

    • Reply posted by The Masked Marvel, today at 15:07

      The Masked Marvel replied:
      Yes, he usually does something but since you ask, here's one - June 2019 ODI v Bangladesh at Cardiff - 0-67 off 8 overs ( worst ER by far and the other five bowlers all took wickets).

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 14:26

    Two wins from two. All the boxes ticked. Roy on form and modern Ali taking crucial wickets. Can’t asked for more. Bring on the next game!

    • Reply posted by Gazzinder, today at 14:29

      Gazzinder replied:
      He's a super modern guy you know!

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 14:28

    Two wins from two. All the boxes ticked. Roy on form and moeen Ali taking crucial wickets. Can’t asked for more. Bring on the next game!

    • Reply posted by john lockes heir, today at 14:55

      john lockes heir replied:
      Which wickets aren't crucial then??

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 14:16

    Another smashing performance. England and Pakistan look the real deal in their respective groups.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:15

    Roy, Moeen and Mills stand out Performance and that catch from Rashid brilliant..

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:26

    England & Pakistan's variety in the bowling attack looks way better then other sides and this is backed up by a strong batting line up, all bases covered.

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 14:38

    Great performance England Already lots of negative posts but you can only beat what's in front of you

    • Reply posted by Shraps, today at 14:41

      Shraps replied:
      Very true ..

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 14:27

    Another great performance from England. Rock solid! Go the three lions.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:14

    England & Pakistan are the best sides of this Tournament so far! another top class performance from England today, Well Played.

  • Comment posted by Real Engineer, today at 14:18

    Very professional performance, need to maintain focus going forward, into possibly stiffer tests.

  • Comment posted by MTB360, today at 14:48

    Great win, Bangladesh are not to be taken lightly. Some of our big name match winners are looking in good form. Moeen awesome, NRR pretty decent too.

  • Comment posted by Comercial Darkness, today at 14:38

    Good stuff from England, Mo getting his major role for England as he has done for years with Worcs, pity its just with ball but England look stacked with the batting. The pitches are helping Mo but he's a clever bowler. Woakes spell also excellent. All looks pretty good.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense Bob, today at 14:30

    So far so good but lets not get carried away, we havent played any of the better teams yet

    But a very good start all the same

    • Reply posted by Ainsleys spicy rub, today at 14:37

      Ainsleys spicy rub replied:
      In the t20 format anyone can beat anyone. Including West indies and Bangladesh. Which on thier day can win against anyone.

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 14:24

    The main thing we've learned from this world cup so far is that those sheep pens are just weird.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 14:32

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      I see the marketing team who came up with the pens is reading this (👎) 😀

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 14:22

    Think Mustifizur might want to read up on the LBW laws - must have appealed 3 or 4 times for a delivery pitching about a foot outside leg

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 14:20

    Took time out to watch today, disappointed with the oppositon. Always expected England to win, but thought BNG would put on a much better show. Talented individuals who almost all underperformed. Poor shot selection, poor execution, poor running.

    England were, as usual, composed and professional. Well done lads! Ind may bounce back, Pak look good, but our boys are the platinum standard to beat.

    • Reply posted by john lockes heir, today at 15:00

      john lockes heir replied:
      "Talented individuals who almost all underperformed. Poor shot selection, poor execution, poor running."

      I like the summary...did you copy and paste this from your review of England's Test performance against India

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 14:37

    Good solid win, but lets not get carried away. Bigger tests to come.

    • Reply posted by all together now, today at 14:51

      all together now replied:
      Ooh you got a downvote there for being totally ridiculous. History shows that if England win not one but two games easily against even the most feeble opposition, then the trophy is in the bag! We all need to support the team with delusional euphoria.
      Of course if by some miracle they lose to, say, SA or even Aus, then the whole team will need changing.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 14:33

    Want to see England bat first now, would be great to see them let loose and not be restricted to a small target!

  • Comment posted by Jack the Biscuit, today at 15:07

    Scotland comedy show, losing 3 wickets in the first over.

