Ben Compton: Kent sign opening batter on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Compton in action for Nottinghamshire
Ben Compton made three County Championship appearances last season for Nottinghamshire

Kent have signed opening batter Ben Compton on a two-year contract.

Grandson and cousin of former England internationals Denis and Nick respectively, Compton was released by Nottinghamshire last season.

The 27-year-old left-hander returns to a county he previously made second XI appearances for in 2019.

Three of his five first-class appearances to date came last season, but he made just 55 runs in five County Championship innings for Notts.

"As a specialist opening batter, he will add strength to our squad as we aim to be competitive in all three competitions next season," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.

Top Stories

Featured