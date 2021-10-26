T20 World Cup: South Africa win as West Indies suffer second defeat

By Ffion Wynne

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai
West Indies 143-8 (20 overs): Lewis 56 (35); Pretorius 3-17
South Africa 144-2 (18.2 overs): Markram 51* (26), Van der Dussen 43* (51)
South Africa won by eight wickets
Defending champions West Indies are heading towards an early exit from the T20 World Cup after a second successive comprehensive defeat.

Three days after they were bowled out for 55 by England, West Indies saw South Africa cruise to an eight-wicket victory in Dubai.

The Proteas chased 144 with 10 balls to spare to claim their first win of the tournament.

However, the match is likely to be remembered for South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's withdrawal after refusing to take a knee.

Defeat leaves West Indies needing to win their final three Group 1 games and hoping results elsewhere to go their way if they are to finish in the top two and qualify for the semi-finals.

Aiden Markram made struck the fastest fifty of the tournament, from 25 balls, to steer South Africa home.

He finished 51 not out, adding an unbroken 83 for the third wicket with Rassie van der Dussen, who made an unbeaten 43, against a West Indies attacking lacking potency.

South Africa's chase did not start perfectly, Andre Russell producing some magic at mid-off to run out captain Temba Bavuma as he attempted a risky single in the first over.

But Markram combined fluency and power, while Van der Dussen played the anchor role, in a superbly paced pursuit.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 15:14

    'Likly to be rembered'.

    You mean it WILL be rememberd because the MEDIA SAY SO!

  • Comment posted by CrazyOldReds, today at 15:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 15:13

    Well done South Africa. Magnificent performance.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 15:12

    And if South Africa refuse to pick De Kock for deciding it's time to stop 'taking the knee'..... then they'll be on their way home too !!!

  • Comment posted by teddycricket, today at 15:09

    This virtue signalling nonsense of 'taking the knee' has to stop! There is no overt racism in sport and you have all succumbed to the George Floyd issue as an excuse to ramp up an issue which if anything will increase racism across society.

    • Reply posted by CountryBoy at Heart, today at 15:14

      CountryBoy at Heart replied:
      My question is: What would need to happen for them to stop 'taking the knee'. How will we know when there issues have been resolved. We need to know this to know what to change.

