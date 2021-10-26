Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai West Indies 143-8 (20 overs): Lewis 56 (35); Pretorius 3-17 South Africa 144-2 (18.2 overs): Markram 51* (26), Van der Dussen 43* (51) South Africa won by eight wickets Scorecard

Defending champions West Indies are heading towards an early exit from the T20 World Cup after a second successive comprehensive defeat.

Three days after they were bowled out for 55 by England, West Indies saw South Africa cruise to an eight-wicket victory in Dubai.

The Proteas chased 144 with 10 balls to spare to claim their first win of the tournament.

However, the match is likely to be remembered for South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's withdrawal after refusing to take a knee.

Defeat leaves West Indies needing to win their final three Group 1 games and hoping results elsewhere to go their way if they are to finish in the top two and qualify for the semi-finals.

Aiden Markram made struck the fastest fifty of the tournament, from 25 balls, to steer South Africa home.

He finished 51 not out, adding an unbroken 83 for the third wicket with Rassie van der Dussen, who made an unbeaten 43, against a West Indies attacking lacking potency.

South Africa's chase did not start perfectly, Andre Russell producing some magic at mid-off to run out captain Temba Bavuma as he attempted a risky single in the first over.

But Markram combined fluency and power, while Van der Dussen played the anchor role, in a superbly paced pursuit.

