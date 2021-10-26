Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Naveen-ul-Haq has played nine T20 internationals and seven one-day internationals for Afghanistan

Leicestershire have re-signed Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for the 2022 T20 Blast.

The 22-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in this summer's competition with 26 victims at an average of 17.57, four more than any other bowler.

He is currently with the Afghan squad at the T20 World Cup and took 1-12 in Monday's 130-run win over Scotland.

"It was an easy decision when I was told the club was keen on re-signing me for the 2022 season," he said.

"There was interest from a few other counties, but I enjoyed my time in Leicestershire last season and felt at home here so much."

Naveen played 14 T20 Blast games for the Foxes in 2021 and claimed at least one wicket in each, with best figures of 3-26 against Derbyshire Falcons.

Head coach Paul Nixon described the deal to re-sign him as a "real coup" for the club.

"Naveen is a good character around the dressing room and always carries himself in a professional manner," he added.

"His mixture of determination and skill levels means he is a key wicket-taker for us heading into the competition."