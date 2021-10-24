Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sharjah Afghanistan 190-4 (20 overs): Zadran 59 (34), Gurbaz 46 (37) Scotland 60 (10.2 overs): Mujeeb 5-20, Rashid 4-9 Afghanistan won by 130 runs Scorecard

Scotland were thrashed by 130 runs by Afghanistan in their first Super 12 match at the Men's T20 World Cup.

In their first appearance at this stage of the tournament, Scotland disintegrated as they were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs, chasing 191 in Sharjah.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bamboozled the Scotland batters, taking 5-20, including three in the fourth over to effectively end hope of a successful chase.

Rashid Khan claimed 4-9 as Afghanistan's electrifying spin attack ran riot.

The Scotland bowlers were earlier powerless to stop Afghanistan racking up 190-4, the highest score of this World Cup.

Afghanistan hit 11 sixes, including some huge hits out of the ground, with Najibullah Zadran smashing 59 from 34 balls, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 46 from 37 and Hazratullah Zazai 44 from 30.

It reaffirmed the view that Afghanistan could be a dangerous side in this tournament, while it was a chastening defeat for Scotland - the third heaviest external-link at a T20 World Cup in terms of runs.

They face Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday at 15:00 BST before the unenviable task of playing New Zealand, India and Pakistan in their remaining Group 2 fixtures.

Afghanistan far too strong for Scotland

Scotland's run to this stage has been one of the stories of this World Cup, after they shocked Bangladesh and beat Papua New Guinea and Oman to come through the preliminary stage.

But they were completely outclassed on Monday, the step up in standard in the main draw clear.

Once minnows, Afghanistan are now a side to be feared. They have a world-class spin attack and their batting looked powerful.

They hit the five biggest sixes of the tournament in their innings, a 103m hit from Zadran and another from Zazai which travelled 101m the highlights. The attacking shots continued throughout, even when wickets fell.

Hard-hitting opener George Munsey gave Scotland a decent start in reply - they were 27-0 after three overs - but when Mujeeb removed captain Kyle Coetzer, Callum MacLeod and Richie Berrington in the space of five balls the game was done.

Nine of the 10 wickets were bowled or lbw, the spinners targeting the stumps while turning the ball in both directions.

The other wicket was a spectacular diving catch by wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad to see off Matthew Cross.

Afghanistan, the early leaders in Group 2, on Friday face Pakistan, who beat India on Sunday.

Scotland at least know they are not alone in their batting struggles. Three of the five lowest scores in T20 World Cup history have been scored in the past four days at this tournament.

'A real sighter for Scotland' - reaction

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi: "The world knows that Rashid and Mujeeb are world-class bowlers. That's why we have the best here. It's a really nice team. It's a very good combination."

"Mujeeb played his first World Cup game and he got the man-of-the-match award. It's fantastic."

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer: "It wasn't one of our better days. This is a real sighter for us to say this is what the level is going to be.

"Afghanistan bowled fantastically well. We will be better for this, going into the next game."

Former Scotland bowler John Blain on TMS: "It's about exposure and this tournament has done that. They're an intelligent bunch and a dedicated bunch - and there's a lot of cricket left. It's about learning, it's about building and it's about moving forward."