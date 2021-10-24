Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai India 151-7 (20 overs): Kohli 57 (49), Pant 39; Shaheen 3-31 Pakistan 152-0 (17.5 overs): Rizwan 78* (55), Babar 68* (52) Pakistan win by 10 wickets Scorecard

Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets to claim a famous win over their great rivals at the Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Chasing 152, Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 78 and captain Babar Azam 68 not out as Pakistan registered their first win over India at a World Cup.

Both players leapt into the air after Azam hit the winning runs before the team came together to celebrate a famous night in Pakistan's cricket history.

Virat Kohli had earlier made 57 to anchor India in their 151-7, despite a thrilling 3-31 from fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

It is the first time Pakistan have won a T20 by 10 wickets - and the first time India have lost one by such a margin.

There was a packed stadium in Dubai for the first meeting between these two sides since the 2019 World Cup.

Bollywood stars and former players were among the crowd, who never let up on the noise.

They saw Pakistan produce a brilliant batting performance to stun India, one of the tournament favourites, and overturn their long history of losing to India at major events.

Pakistan shared a huddle at the end of the innings as they soaked in what is a remarkable win.

Virat Kohli congratulated Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan on their victory

Pakistan change history

Some may have predicted a Pakistan win. But no-one could have envisioned a victory this big.

Not only was history against them, but Pakistan have had a tumultuous build-up to the World Cup, with coaches stepping down and England and New Zealand withdrawing from tours of the country.

But this win will be scarcely believable for Pakistan fans, who remained until the very end in Dubai as the India supporters filtered out.

The tone was set from the third ball of the reply, when Rizwan swatted a six into the stands, and he and Azam rarely looked troubled.

They flayed the bowling all around the ground and their running - not always a strong suit of Pakistan - was good, both players aware to quick singles.

Azam went to his 41-ball half-century with a towering six off Varun Chakravarthy, with the 13th over of the run chase disappearing for 16 runs.

Rizwan was equally hard-hitting, taking Pakistan to the brink of victory by hitting Mohammad Shami for a six and two fours in consecutive balls.

Kohli was quick to offer his congratulations to Rizwan and Azam, with the two captains sharing a hug, before the players ran to their teammates to celebrate together.

