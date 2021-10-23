Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium West Indies 55 (14.2 overs): Rashid 4-2, Mills 2-17, Moeen 2-17 England 56-4 (8.2 overs): Buttler 24* (22), Hosein 2-24 England won by six wickets Scorecard

England bowled West Indies out for 55 as they made a stunning start to their Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.

In a near-perfect bowling performance, England humiliated the defending champions by dismissing them in 14.2 overs.

Adil Rashid took a barely believable 4-2, while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills were brilliant, both claiming 2-17.

Chris Gayle was the only West Indies batter to reach double figures in a feeble batting display - their second lowest total against England in T20s.

Although England lost four wickets as they attempted to wrap up victory and increase their net run-rate in Group 1 of the Super 12s, it was still a statement opening win from the world's top-ranked side and one of the tournament favourites.

Opener Jos Buttler ended 24 not out as the chase was completed with a massive 11.4 overs to spare.

England - bidding to become the first team to hold the 50-over and 20-over World Cups at the same time - face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Australia in Dubai next Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia held their nerve to chase 119 and beat South Africa by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

England's crushing win in numbers

It was the first time England have won a T20 match with more than 10 overs to spare and the first time West Indies have lost with more than 10 overs to spare.

West Indies' 55 was the third lowest total at a T20 World Cup and their second lowest score in T20s.

England's win was the fourth largest at the T20 World Cup in terms of balls remaining.

Dream start for rampant England

This match was a repeat of the 2016 World T20 final, won by West Indies after Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the final over.

Despite England's batting wobble, the rematch was not as dramatic, but it was no less staggering.

West Indies are fancied to do well in this tournament, their powerful batting line-up vaunted. Instead of racking up runs, their batters slumped back to the dressing room in a sorry procession.

England were majestic with the ball and in the field as every move made by Morgan came off.

After winning the toss he handed Moeen the new ball and the off-spinner dismissed Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer within three accurate overs.

Mills marked his turnaround from injury nightmare to international recall by having Gayle caught in his first over at a World Cup.

Adil Rashid, usually England's big T20 threat, was not needed until the 11th over, but when he was introduced he bowled Andre Russell with his first ball. The leg-spinner went on to blow away the tail.

