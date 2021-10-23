T20 World Cup: England bowl West Indies out for 55 in six-wicket win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium
West Indies 55 (14.2 overs): Rashid 4-2, Mills 2-17, Moeen 2-17
England 56-4 (8.2 overs): Buttler 24* (22), Hosein 2-24
England won by six wickets
Scorecard

England bowled West Indies out for 55 as they made a stunning start to their Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.

In a near-perfect bowling performance, England humiliated the defending champions by dismissing them in 14.2 overs.

Adil Rashid took a barely believable 4-2, while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills were brilliant, both claiming 2-17.

Chris Gayle was the only West Indies batter to reach double figures in a feeble batting display - their second lowest total against England in T20s.

Although England lost four wickets as they attempted to wrap up victory and increase their net run-rate in Group 1 of the Super 12s, it was still a statement opening win from the world's top-ranked side and one of the tournament favourites.

Opener Jos Buttler ended 24 not out as the chase was completed with a massive 11.4 overs to spare.

England - bidding to become the first team to hold the 50-over and 20-over World Cups at the same time - face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Australia in Dubai next Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia held their nerve to chase 119 and beat South Africa by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

England's crushing win in numbers

  • It was the first time England have won a T20 match with more than 10 overs to spare and the first time West Indies have lost with more than 10 overs to spare.
  • West Indies' 55 was the third lowest total at a T20 World Cup and their second lowest score in T20s.
  • England's win was the fourth largest at the T20 World Cup in terms of balls remaining.

Dream start for rampant England

This match was a repeat of the 2016 World T20 final, won by West Indies after Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the final over.

Despite England's batting wobble, the rematch was not as dramatic, but it was no less staggering.

West Indies are fancied to do well in this tournament, their powerful batting line-up vaunted. Instead of racking up runs, their batters slumped back to the dressing room in a sorry procession.

England were majestic with the ball and in the field as every move made by Morgan came off.

After winning the toss he handed Moeen the new ball and the off-spinner dismissed Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer within three accurate overs.

Mills marked his turnaround from injury nightmare to international recall by having Gayle caught in his first over at a World Cup.

Adil Rashid, usually England's big T20 threat, was not needed until the 11th over, but when he was introduced he bowled Andre Russell with his first ball. The leg-spinner went on to blow away the tail.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Daviel, today at 17:53

    Wonderful bowling and captaincy by England, batting disappointing, should have had no trouble reaching small total using regular red ball cricket, instead of going hell for leather. Still a win is a win. From watching matches so far, do not expect Hugh scores, good to see matches played on decent size pitches, with reasonable boundaries, not shortened for high scores

  • Comment posted by JohnnyBeeBadde, today at 17:53

    Not learnt much from this match except the Windies can't bat at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Ihatetheolympics, today at 17:52

    Poor from the Batsmen , bowlers were impressive. The PA announcer was very annoying.

  • Comment posted by Enmak, today at 17:51

    It's nice to see a bit of a contest between bat and ball! With the boundaries so far in (typically) these days, batsmen are routinely mis-hitting 6's which is bad for cricket. Professional start from England . We're on to Bangladesh!

  • Comment posted by objectif, today at 17:48

    Super twelves? Really?

  • Comment posted by hony, today at 17:47

    Many congratulations to Team England on such a great win with an excellent run rate. Batting needs some consistency.

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 17:47

    If Moeen doesn’t do it with the Bat he surely will do it with the Ball, he’s having a blinder since retiring from test cricket.

    Best thing he’s ever done and let’s not go there

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:46

    The most Perfect start for Enlgand!!

    Could talk about Australia and there struggles, but I am sure they will turn up against us, so important for England to concentrate on themselves and bring on Bangladesh next, an excellent start to the tournament.

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 17:46

    Why did Malian not bat. I’m still confused??!

    • Reply posted by William, today at 17:54

      William replied:
      I think they thought Buttler and Roy would get the runs themselves?

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 17:46

    At the start of our innings win predictor said West Indies 19% chance of winning. Must have missed out the decimal point before the 1. As if nearly 1 in 5 times a team is chasing 56 they lose!

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 17:45

    Well done England. A truly professional performance. It’s coming home!

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 17:45

    Windows were dreadful. Can’t take anything from that game, may as well have just been a walkover

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 17:48

      CJR replied:
      You can only beat what’s in front of you.A win is a win

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:45

    Congrats England. I'm OK with T20 cricket, after all that is what we play in villages & clubs BUT the ICC feed that Sky are taking is awful. Funny music, mad graphics and stupid add breaks.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 17:44

    2 matches and not many sixes? Is this a low scoring World Cup?

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 17:44

    Brilliant bowling and fielding by Eng, but they should have lost no more than 2 wickets to chase.
    WI played terribly and they need to improve significantly in all areas if they want to qualify into the S/F.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 17:43

    Rashid is absolutely magic this is a brilliant bowling line up, ever single one puts pressure on and the batting well that is ready to fire, so far England clear favourites, nothing to fear, ok maybe India that game maybe tight

  • Comment posted by cyram, today at 17:42

    It will be an amazing performance if England win this World Cup on these pitches.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:44

      duncan brownley replied:
      To be the Champions you have to do the business in any conditions.

      Yes an awakening for the lads and keep the momentum going be a factor.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:42

    So were we really that good, or was that just abysmal by the WIndies? Or a bit of both? Nice way to start, but we won't get an easier win in this tournament.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:42

    Superb Team Effort and the Bowling Unit worked together well.

    Damage done again in the Power Play then they supported well after that. Catches and fielding helps so good display.

    As usual slightly hard work to get the runs but job done first game out the way with a Win.

  • Comment posted by davey, today at 17:40

    If we'd batted first and been 56 for 4 off 8.2 overs I would not have been very happy. Fortunately WI put up no opposition, so we don't really know how good this performance was. SA vs Aus also resulted in low scores, so is there some difficulty batting on these wickets?

