T20 World Cup: England bowl West Indies out for 55 in six-wicket win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium
West Indies 55 (14.2 overs): Rashid 4-2, Mills 2-17, Moeen 2-17
England 56-4 (8.2 overs): Buttler 24* (22), Hosein 2-24
England won by six wickets
England bowled West Indies out for 55 as they made a stunning start to their Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.

In a near-perfect bowling performance, England humiliated the defending champions by dismissing them in 14.2 overs.

Adil Rashid took a barely believable 4-2, while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills were brilliant, both claiming 2-17.

Chris Gayle was the only West Indies batter to reach double figures in a feeble batting display - their second lowest total against England in T20s.

Although England lost four wickets as they attempted to wrap up victory and increase their net run-rate in Group 1 of the Super 12s, it was still a statement opening win from the world's top-ranked side and one of the tournament favourites.

Opener Jos Buttler ended 24 not out as the chase was completed with a massive 11.4 overs to spare.

England - bidding to become the first team to hold the 50-over and 20-over World Cups - face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Australia in Dubai next Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia held their nerve to chase 119 and beat South Africa by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

England's crushing win in numbers

  • It was the first time England have won a T20 with more than 10 overs to spare and the first time West Indies have lost with more than 10 overs to spare.
  • West Indies' 55 was the third lowest total at a T20 World Cup and their second lowest score in T20s.
  • England's win was the fourth largest at the T20 World Cup in terms of balls remaining.

Dream start for rampant England

This match was a repeat of the 2016 World T20 final, won by West Indies after Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the final over.

Despite England's batting wobble, the rematch was not as dramatic, but it was no less staggering.

West Indies are fancied to do well in this tournament, their powerful batting line-up vaunted. Instead of racking up runs, their batters slumped back to the dressing room in a sorry procession.

England were majestic with the ball and in the field as every move made by Morgan came off.

After winning the toss he handed the new ball to off-spinner Moeen, who dismissed Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer within three accurate overs.

Mills marked his turnaround from injury nightmare to international recall by having Gayle caught in his first over at a World Cup.

Adil Rashid, usually England's big T20 threat, was not needed until the 11th over, but when he was introduced he bowled Andre Russell with his first ball. The leg-spinner went on to blow away the tail.

West Indies fail to fire

England were excellent but West Indies' performance with the bat raised questions about their method in T20 cricket.

England bowled 43 dot balls in the first 10 overs, their most in that period since 2012.

West Indies' approach seemed to be block or six - or, on this occasion, block or bust - as batters fell repeatedly to attacking strokes.

They salvaged some pride with the ball, Akeal Hosein taking a fine diving catch to have Liam Livingstone caught and bowled, and all is not lost with the top two teams in the two six-team groups progressing to the semi-finals.

Two of the three lowest scores in T20 World Cup history have now been scored in the last two days - Sri Lanka bowled the Netherlands out for 44 on Friday - while Australia and South Africa played out a low-scoring thriller earlier on Saturday.

The early signs are this may not be a high-scoring World Cup.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by thefrogstar, today at 18:09

    It doesn't mean much, in the grand scheme of things. England could just as easily lose such a match in the final, however well we are currently rated.
    We all remember just how much we were favorites in the last over of the 20-20 World final. (I'm sure Ben Stokes still does)

    This version of the game is entertaining for some, but probably too short. The 50 over game is probably where it should stop

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 18:08

    The only reason this tournament is in Dubai is money. Sporting associations seem obsessed with holding events in wealthy countries which have little or no interest. No doubt the UK will still soon be hosting the final of Mongolian Football using a goats carcass or perhaps the Final of the Middle East camel racing championships. Hyde Park would be a great venue, close to the deluxe hotel venues.

  • Comment posted by Nurdle19, today at 18:07

    A good job that Buttler has a brain!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:06

    I see a lot of negative comments about the pitch, will it's the same for both teams...

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 18:04

    Well, IF you see the Caribbean T20 comp, that's what the WI guys are like, hit & miss and then some. Today they had a whole set of misses all in a row. Next game they could win easily, that's just how they are.

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 18:02

    Well that wasn’t expected but a win is a win.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:02

    England did what they had to do, you can't ask for anymore, irrespective of who the opposition is.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:01

    The pitches are worse than Worcester

  • Comment posted by Invicta48, today at 17:59

    Apart from the empty stadiums, which calls into question just why a non-cricketing nation is hosting much of the tournament, the pitches so far are clearly not up to international standard. They are slow and the bounce is unpredictable. A good win for England but two very scrappy games today.

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 17:57

    England achieved a convincing win. Why are there so many negative comments that England didn’t play well enough ! The opposition aren’t there just to make up the numbers they have a part to play , not just roll over in awe !

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 18:01

      jmw replied:
      Was about to write something similar. West Indies are no mugs, yet England today didn’t give them a sniff. Cannot ask for anything more than that, on to the next match now.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:57

    A lot will be said about Morgan's captaincy, but I think when we are in a dog fight and the pressure is really on and if he stands up and helps us to get over line, only then should the plaudits come, not over an easy win against the WI, his poor form is still a concern & it's constructive criticism and I really hope he does well and England Win..

    Let's see and a long way to go but a good start..

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:55

    Looking at the games today it looks like there will be a lot of low scoring games. Maybe the pitches there aren't conducive to run scoring?

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 17:55

    Great performance from England's bowlers today they all were superb. But I think it was a big mistake not picking Root, the pitches here are so slow, spin-friendly and low scoring. On the fast flat bouncy pitches in Australia then not picking him is right but he is our best player of spin, in the form of his life and as the scores are so low the argument of not scoring quick enough doesn't hold.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:54

    Poor show by the Windies. The England hitters and bowles persons did what they had to. Go England!

  • Comment posted by Daviel, today at 17:53

    Wonderful bowling and captaincy by England, batting disappointing, should have had no trouble reaching small total using regular red ball cricket, instead of going hell for leather. Still a win is a win. From watching matches so far, do not expect Hugh scores, good to see matches played on decent size pitches, with reasonable boundaries, not shortened for high scores

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 18:01

      TonyH replied:
      Well, I don't expect Hugh to be scoring, not sure there's a bloke of that name in the comp?

  • Comment posted by JohnnyBeeBadde, today at 17:53

    Not learnt much from this match except the Windies can't bat at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Ihatetheolympics, today at 17:52

    Poor from the Batsmen , bowlers were impressive. The PA announcer was very annoying.

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 18:01

      TonyH replied:
      "PA Announcer was annoying" ?? You never saw any of that 'Hundred' twaddle then?!

  • Comment posted by Enmak, today at 17:51

    It's nice to see a bit of a contest between bat and ball! With the boundaries so far in (typically) these days, batsmen are routinely mis-hitting 6's which is bad for cricket. Professional start from England . We're on to Bangladesh!

  • Comment posted by objectif, today at 17:48

    Super twelves? Really?

  • Comment posted by hony, today at 17:47

    Many congratulations to Team England on such a great win with an excellent run rate. Batting needs some consistency.

