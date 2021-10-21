England v India: Postponed fifth Test to be held at Edgbaston in July 2022

Breaking news

The postponed fifth Test between England and India will be played from 1-5 July 2022 at Edgbaston.

The series decider, due to be played at Emirates Old Trafford in September, was called off when India withdrew over Covid-19 concerns.

The rearranged Test will count towards the outcome of the series, which India lead 2-1.

Old Trafford will replace Edgbaston as the venue for the second Test between England and South Africa in August.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said: "We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far."

