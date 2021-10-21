Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Venue: United Arab Emirates & Oman Dates: 17 October - 14 November Coverage: Commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights from 23 October on BBC Sport website and app

Seamer Safyaan Sharif hopes Scotland can show "what we are capable of" after reaching the main draw of the T20 World Cup for the first time.

The Scots progressed to the Super 12s stage with an eight-wicket win over Oman, a third Group B win out of three for Shane Burger's side.

Scotland will play India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Group A runners-up in the Super 12s.

"Definitely a proud moment for us all," Sharif told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"Not just us but the whole nation back home supporting us. We've been in previous World Cups and we haven't had the success we've had in this trip.

"We just hope to do well in the next round. Our goal was to qualify and get into the Super 12s and now it's just about going out and enjoying it and showing what we are capable of doing.

"I'm pretty sure we will compete at the highest level if we play well.

"It will be challenging for us. It's fantastic to see cricket growing back home, seeing ourselves in newspapers everywhere. It's quite amazing."