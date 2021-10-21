Jersey will be one of 16 teams from around the world who will compete for one of the four qualifying places for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Jersey's cricketers are aiming to make the T20 World Cup for the first time after winning the European qualifying tournament in Spain.

Jersey beat Denmark by four wickets as the islanders won all six of their games to make the global qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is the third time Jersey have made the final round of qualifying.

"We want to win enough games and get to that point where we're at a World Cup," Jersey player Elliott Miles said.

Jersey were one win away from reaching the current T20 World Cup at the last global qualifying tournament in 2019.

"We were there two years ago and we just missed out by winning one game, so we know that over the next few months we've got to work hard and make sure that we get one game better and get ourselves to a World Cup and that's the goal," Miles told BBC Radio Jersey.

Jonty Jenner's 96 not out was the highest total by any batsman at the event - 35 more than the next highest score

Jersey's final win of the tournament against Denmark was arguably their closest - Denmark ended their innings with a score of 130-6 while Jersey lost their opening three wickets for only five runs in reply.

But former Sussex youngster Jonty Jenner hit a superb 96 not out off 66 balls - including 11 fours and two sixes - to secure the victory with seven balls to spare.

"We know our game and we knew if we played our best cricket we could beat most teams out there," added Miles after the week-long event in Spain that saw Jersey also beat Italy and Germany twice.

"We're pretty happy with how we've done this week, six from six shows that we're a good side and we're learning and we can keep going.

"If there's anything Jersey boys do well it's defend low totals.

"We didn't score as many runs as we'd wanted to in some games, but we knew we could squeeze through those middle overs on tough wickets and keep other teams down."