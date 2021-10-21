Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graeme White made his Northants debut in 2007 and has made 172 appearances in all

Northamptonshire spinner Graeme White has signed a new player-coach contract for the 2022 campaign.

The left-armer, 34, will continue to play in the T20 Blast but also becomes head coach of the county's second XI, as well as the club's lead fielding and spin bowling coach.

White is Northants' all-time leading T20 wicket-taker, with 107 dismissals.

"It'll be an interesting year with a few things on my plate but I'm excited to still be part of the club," he said. external-link

Northants head coach John Sadler added: "The second XI role is one of the most crucial roles in the club.

"Graeme has the skill set, the character and the temperament to manage these players whilst still being able to assist them with their cricket."