Shakib Al Hasan (right) is the leading wicket-taker in men's T20 internationals

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Al Amarat, Oman Bangladesh 181-7 (20 overs): Mahmudullah 50 (28), Shakib 46 (37), Morea 2-26 Papua New Guinea 97 (19.3 overs): Doriga 46* (34), Shakib 4-9 Bangladesh won by 84 runs Scorecard

Bangladesh thrashed winless Papua New Guinea by 84 runs to reach the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup.

Chasing 182, Papua New Guinea fell to 24-5 and 54-8 before being dismissed for 97 in Al Amarat, Oman.

Shakib Al Hasan took 4-9 after making 46 with the bat in Bangladesh's 181-7, which also featured 50 off 28 balls from captain Mahmudullah.

The winners of the Scotland-Oman game at 15:00 BST will also advance from Group B.

If Scotland finish second in the group they will join England, Australia, defending champions West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Beaten by Scotland in their opening game, Bangladesh recovered to become the second team to qualify for the next phase after Sri Lanka secured their progress on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, who won the toss, lost Mohammad Naim to the second ball of the match as they laboured to 101-4 in the 14th over.

PNG were excellent in the field, with Charles Amin taking a stunning diving catch at long-on to dismiss Shakib.

Mahmudullah hit three fours and three sixes before he was narrowly run out, while Mohammad Saifuddin's 19 not out from six balls carried Bangladesh to a total that proved well beyond PNG.

They slipped to 14-4 inside the first five overs and only wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga, batting at eight, and number nine Chad Soper reached double figures as PNG slumped to a third successive defeat.