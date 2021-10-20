Scotland are in a good place after two wins but need a third to make sure of a place in the Super 12s

Head coach Shane Burger is calling on Scotland to "inspire a nation" by sealing a place in the next round of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Scotland have two wins from two in the first round, having beaten Papua New Guinea after upsetting Bangladesh.

Victory over hosts Oman on Thursday would mean progress as group winners.

But if they lose, Scotland could very well face cruel elimination on net run-rate if, as expected, Bangladesh get the better of Papua New Guinea.

Such a scenario would leave three teams on four points and Oman already have a better run-rate than the Scots after a thumping win over Papua New Guinea and defeat by Bangladesh.

Ranked sixth in the world, Bangladesh will go through if they beat winless Papua New Guinea by more than three runs.

"It's huge for Scottish cricket, this has the ability to inspire a nation," said Burger.

"To be the first Scottish team to create this history is something in the back of every player's mind, and every one of the support staff. To leave a legacy of being the first Scottish side to do that is certainly a motivation.

"It's amazing, the ability sport has to pull a nation together, to allow people to dream and that's something I've mentioned to this group: we're allowed to dream, we're allowed to go out and do unrealistic things.

"We know what's on the line. All the players know. We've prepared for it and if there's any team that understands about a must-win game, it's a team like Scotland. We often go into competitions knowing every game is a must-win."

Scotland had managed just one win from six previous global tournaments but experienced bowler Ali Evans is certainly not daunted by the prospect of needing three in a row this time.

"It what we came here to do, it's what we expect to do," he told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"We know we have a very difficult match against a very good team and by winning that we get to the Super 12s regardless of what happens anywhere else.

"There's a real confidence and belief in this team that the person next to you has the ability to put in that match-winning performance."

Papua New Guinea would need a big win over Bangladesh and a convincing Scotland victory to jump into second place.