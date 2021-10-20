Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wiese (right) hit his highest score in Twenty20 internationals

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Netherlands 165-4 (20 overs): O'Dowd 70 (56), Ackermann 35 (32); Frylinck 2-36 Namibia 166-4 (19 overs): Wiese 66 (40), Erasmus 32 (22); Klaassen 1-14 Namibia won by six wickets Scorecard

David Wiese hit a superb 66 not out off 40 balls as Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets at the Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Wiese hit four boundaries and five sixes, sharing a 93-run stand with captain Gerhard Erasmus as Namibia chased down 165 with an over to spare.

Earlier, opener Max O'Dowd (70 off 56) top-scored as Netherlands posted 164-4 from 20 overs.

Ireland play Sri Lanka in the second game in Group A from 15:00 BST.

The victory marks an historic first Namibia win at a cricket World Cup.

They move to third in the table and play Ireland in the final group game on Friday, with the two top-placed teams qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

Having lost both their games so far, bottom-placed Netherlands' chances of reaching the Super 12s are now very unlikely.

Wonderful Wiese shines in Abu Dhabi

There was a great deal of focus on Wiese heading into the tournament.

The 36-year-old played for South Africa at the 2016 T20 World Cup before swapping allegiances this year.

Wiese arrived to the crease with his team on 52-3 and played a majestic knock which included 19 off Colin Ackermann in the 12th over.

Erasmus also contributed with a significant 32 off 22 on a momentous day for Namibian cricket.

The nation qualified for the 50-over World Cup in 2003 but failed to win a single match.

Meanwhile, it was another fine performance in vain from the New Zealand-born O'Dowd, who also scored 51 Netherland's seven-wicket loss to Ireland on Monday.

O'Dowd - who qualifies for Netherlands through his mother - hit six boundaries and one six in his innings and has been the standout star in an otherwise disappointing tournament for the Dutch.